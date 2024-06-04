PEPE Price, Bitcoin Trends, and Crypto Investors Turn to BlockDAG

Crypto Whales Move to BlockDAG Presale as Moon Keynote 2.0 Launches, While Pepe & Bitcoin Price Predictions Lose Steam
Both Pepe and Bitcoin have recently gained popularity among investors; however, Bitcoin’s growth is slowing and losing momentum. Amidst these changes, BlockDAG, a Layer 1 project with a successful presale, receives increasing investor support. A new dashboard from BlockDAG enhances transparency and community engagement.
With over $40.8 million raised so far, this presale is attracting a lot of attention as more investors rush to join this emerging sensation. BlockDAG’s latest keynote emphasises its technical capabilities, marking it as one of the most promising blockchain projects. For those monitoring PEPE prices and Bitcoin trading, BlockDAG presents an exciting investment opportunity.
PEPE Price Increase and Market Consequences
With a notable 13% price increase, Pepe (PEPE) is currently trading at approximately $0.0000168, a new all-time high. As a result of this surge, PEPE’s market capitalisation has increased to over $7 billion, overtaking Polygon (MATIC) and ranking it among the top 20 cryptocurrencies. A crypto analyst, Patel, who has 64,000 followers on X, noted PEPE’s impressive rise over Polygon, especially considering PEPE’s status as a meme coin.
PEPE appears to have made a bullish breakout, according to altFINS technical analysis, as its price has surpassed resistance levels at $0.000012 and $0.000015. The resistance zones at $0.0000164 and $0.0000211 are the next ones. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows an overbought condition but not excessively so, indicating that the momentum might continue without an immediate correction. The nearest support zones are at $0.000012 and $0.0000092, with the next resistance level at $0.000021.
Bitcoin Trading: Combating Resistance and Consolidation
The price of Bitcoin is struggling to stay below $70,000, and trading is slowing down. Bitcoin is consolidating and facing resistance around $69,500. It is unable to breach significant levels. A bearish trend line with resistance at $69,100 on the BTC/USD hourly chart indicates ongoing challenges. Immediate support levels are at $68,000 and $67,500, potentially dropping to $65,500 if these supports fail.
Although sellers were active at nearly $69,500 and $70,000, Bitcoin found support above $66,000 and increased past $68,000. The price corrected below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the $66,250 swing low to the $69,608 high, testing $68,000 support. If Bitcoin breaks above $69,500, it could retest $71,200 and possibly $72,000. However, the RSI for BTC/USD is below 50, suggesting bearish momentum.
BlockDAG: A Fresh Start for Crypto Investors
BlockDAG has advanced significantly in the cryptocurrency field. It recently demonstrated its ambition by launching its second keynote from the moon. During this keynote, a number of updates, including the beta version of the X1 Miner App, were unveiled. The X1 app, now in beta, is available for both Android and Apple platforms and features user onboarding and presale functionality. This development marks a significant milestone, reflecting BlockDAG’s commitment to innovation and user engagement.
The keynote also highlighted BlockDAG’s advanced technical features. The project has released over 45 development updates, demonstrating its strong development framework. BlockDAG implements a Detailed Acyclic Graph (DAG), supporting concurrent operations, disk persistence, and data integrity. Its DAG-based Proof of Work (PoW) consensus eliminates the need for traditional miners to confirm multiple transactions simultaneously, enhance scalability, and ensure transaction security. These technical advancements position BlockDAG as a leader in blockchain technology.
In addition to these technical updates, BlockDAG has already raised over $40.8 million in its presale, showing strong investor confidence. Prestigious publications like Forbes and Bloomberg have also recognised the project. With a roadmap that includes a testnet scheduled for mid-August and a mainnet launch within the next four months, BlockDAG is set to become a significant player in the cryptocurrency market. Crypto investors looking for the next big opportunity should consider BlockDAG’s promising potential.
Principles of Interest
Although Pepe’s volatility remains a worry for cryptocurrency investors, its recent price surge highlights its potential for short-term gains. Bitcoin remains a reliable and essential asset, even though trading it can be challenging. But BlockDAG stands out thanks to its sophisticated technical features and $40.8 million presale success.
The second keynote from the moon and the X1 app beta launch underline its innovative approach. With a strong roadmap and significant growth potential, BlockDAG offers a compelling opportunity for investors looking for the next big thing in the crypto market.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.