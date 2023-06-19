Pepe (PEPE), Stacks (STX) and Sparklo (SPRK) Expected to End the Week in an Uptrend

The crypto market appears to be recovering, with popular tokens like Pepe (PEPE) and Stacks (STX) in an uptrend. Meanwhile, Sparklo, an emerging token backed by a strong protocol, is also in an uptrend as it registered huge success this week.
Sparklo (SPRK) introduces a unique investment and ownership model in the rare metal industry
The rare metals sector is one of the world’s oldest as well as one of the most profitable. Investing in or owning rare metals used to be a luxury until the introduction of Sparklo. Sparklo is introducing a unique idea in the crypto landscape where crypto enthusiasts and lovers of precious metals can fractionally invest in gold, platinum and silver. Through fractional investment that will be represented as fractionalized NFTs, members can have ownership of the exquisite precious metals.
With its unique protocol expected to be adopted by the crypto community, its native token, $SPRK, has been highly soughted after, with the presale selling out fast. Currently in stage 2, a token is worth $0.04. As a high-growth token, investors should expect over 3,000% growth in their investment before the year runs out and after it gets listed on top-tier exchanges.
To safeguard investment and improve the confidence of investors, liquidity will be locked for 100 years. In addition, the KYC audit has been completed, as has the smart contract, which was audited by InterFi Network and deemed safe. To purchase the Sparklo tokens, click on the link below.
Pepe (PEPE) in an uptrend to trade in tandem with the general crypto market
Pepe (PEPE) is currently having a strong bullish run, which is coming after the previous weeks’ downtrends. In the past 7 days, Pepe (PEPE) experienced a price decrease of 11.6% at the time of writing. Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, Pepe (PEPE) has registered an 18.5% increase in price.
Pepe’s (PEPE) current price rally is in tandem with the general cryto market, which appears to have brushed off bearish sentiments. As long as the market remains favorable, Pepe (PEPE) might experience even more bullish runs.
Stacks (STX) surges and aims to end the week in an uptrend
Stacks (STX) current rally mirrors that of the general crypto market, which appears to be recovering. After the bearish sentiments and selling pressure of last week, the market is currently in an uptrend, including Stacks (STX). In the past 24 hours, Stacks (STX) experienced a surge of 14% at the time of writing.
With a current market price of $0.55, Stacks (STX) is gearing towards closing the week at $0.6 with current bullish momentum. Based on current indicators, Stacks (STX) is likely to end the week in an uptrend.
Find out more about the presale with the links below;
Check out the telegram channel
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.