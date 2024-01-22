Pepe (PEPE) Bonk (BONK) or Dogecoin (DOGE)? Top analyst picks Pushd (PUSHD) over all 3

Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and Bonk (BONK) are meme coins that earned mainstream attention due to the astronomical price gains they generated. However, fast forward to 2024, and they aren’t as attractive as they once were. Meme coins are losing ground to newer, more innovative projects with real-world use cases. One of these tokens is Pushd (PUSHD), a newly-launched decentralized online marketplace looking to go head-to-head with giants like eBay and Amazon in the ecommerce scene.
Bonk (BONK) Price Takes a Nosedive
Bonk (BONK) was one of the notable meme coins of 2023. Bonk (BONK) took the crypto world by surprise. Bonk (BONK) became one of the biggest gainers of the year when it generated a 13,000% increase in 2023. Trading from its all-time low of $0.00000009197 last December 2022, Bonk (BONK) rose to an all-time high of $0.00003419 at its peak on December 14, 2023. Bonk (BONK) was among the key factors for the resurgence of Solana (SOL). Since then, Bonk (BONK) prices fell by over 66%, and traded at $0.0000115 as of this writing.
Pepe (PEPE) Down 22% in the Past 30 Days
Pepe (PEPE) was one of the big losers in the past month, with its price falling by 22% in the past 30 days. Pepe (PEPE) notably grew to a $1 billion market capitalization within several weeks of its April 2023 launch. Since peaking last May 2023, Pepe (PEPE) contracted to a $484 million market cap as. Pepe (PEPE) lost ground to other meme coins and newer projects once its novelty wore off.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Bucks Trend
Dogecoin (DOGE) showed extraordinary resilience in the face of a massive market-wide correction after Bitcoin (BTC) crashed from $48,000 to $40,500 a week after the ETF approval. Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded massive gains to close the week with a 12% gain on January 21st. Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at 0.087 as of this writing.
Pushd (PUSHD) Achieves Major Prestale Milestone with 20K Holders
Pushd (PUSHD) is on the brink of making history by drawing over 20,000 participants for its presale entering stage 4 of its initial coin offering. Pushd (PUSHD) has gained traction behind its ambition to build a fully decentralized, Web3-native online marketplace with the same functionality as Amazon and eBay, but powered by blockchain technology and Web3 philosophy. Pushd (PUSHD) will offer low fees, no KYC, and a seamless experience, not to mention passive income earning opportunities through staking and yield farming.
As of this writing, Pushd (PUSHD) is on pace to sell out four straight presale stages within several days, as buying pressure builds up. Pushd (PUSHD) tokens will be available at $0.075 during stage 4, representing a good entry point for a token that market analysts believe has the potential to deliver a 50x return ahead of the next bull run.
Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.