Pepe and Floki Holders Experience FOMO As They Rush to the Pomerdoge Presale for 100x Gains

Two meme coins, Pepe (PEPE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are on a bullish trend in 2023. However, several investors who invested in the project are migrating to Pomerdoge (POMD). Pomerdoge is a play-to-earn (P2E) gaming project which is in the presale stage. Analysts have predicted 100x gains for new investors in the coming months. Hence, the rush from Pepe and Floki Inu holders.
Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale
Pepe (PEPE) Price and Trading Volume Plunges After Recent Pump
As of July 27th, Pepe was on a price rally, gaining 12% in the past 24 hours. Additionally, the network’s trading volume soared by over 100%. Unfortunately, bearish pressure has kicked in today and both metrics have witnessed huge correction.
Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Pepe is trading at $0.00000132, a 2.83% price decline in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Pepe’s trading volume has dropped by 10.60% to $110,466,652, signaling a fall in market activity.
Nevertheless, Pepe is still one of the top meme coins with a market capitalization of about $500 million. While Pepe battles with overwhelming bearish momentum, investors are moving to new projects like Pomerdoge.
Floki Inu (FLOKI) Under Bearish Pressure
Floki Inu is a meme coin created after Shiba Inu and Dogecoin took over the crypto space with their explosive price movement. Meanwhile, Floki Inu tried to add more utility to its meme coin and integrate the token into its NFT metaverse, Valhalla.
Interestingly, Floki Inu was among the top gainers in 2023, surging by 283.35% from $0.000007899 to $0.000068137. However, it failed to secure a sustained close above the critical $0.00006 level.
This resulted in a subsequent correction following the price rejection. As per data from CoinMarketCap, Floki Inu is trading at $0.00002200 by press time. The token’s value has dropped by 7.76% in the past 7 days.
Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale To Give 100x Gains
Although Pepe and Floki Inu have lost their price rally, Pomerdoge is here to give investors hope. Unlike the other meme coins, Pomerdoge offers users more utility and rewards. Pomerdoge plans to harness the immense potential of the blockchain gaming arena as a Play-to-Earn (P2E) cryptocurrency game.
According to projections by MarketsandMarkets, the worldwide blockchain gaming market is projected to reach a staggering $65.7 billion by 2027. Pomerdoge’s goal is to provide a competitive gaming platform to facilitate connections between gamers worldwide. Besides, the project prioritizes user security and has undergone a complete audit by SolidProof and Cyberscope.
Additionally, Pomerdoge token holders can use the token to access benefits like rewards, incentives, and NFTs. Furthermore, presale buyers will be entitled to a share of the game’s revenue based on their token holding. They will also gain access to a limited collection of 7,777 NFTs.
These exclusive benefits add a significant value proposition for early investors in the Pomerdoge project. Currently, the token’s price stands at a mere $0.007. Despite this, analysts express a bullish outlook on the project, projecting 100x gains for early investors.
Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today
Website: https://pomerdoge.com/
Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.