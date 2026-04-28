Over Protocol: Foundation Closes Operations, Leaving Future of Network in Doubt Due to Financial Constraints

Over Protocol is dead: The Over Foundation has officially announced the shutdown of Over Protocol, meaning there will no longer be any support for ongoing operations and basically everything about the future of this doomed network is left in uncertainty.
That choice, forced by economic constraints, marks an end to a project that was supposed to be built on ideals of decentralization and inclusive involvement.
The foundation stated publicly on Thursday that it had shut down all protocol-related infrastructure and services. This includes important elements that are a part of OverWallet, OverNode, OverFlex, RPC endpoints APIs and the block explorer for the network. Removing all of these services guts the functional center out of the ecosystem.
Although Over Protocol is designed to be decentralized, the foundation admitted that practical operation of the blockchain was not sustainable. Creating new blocks is on offer only by independent validators, with no guarantee of enough actors persistently backing the network.
Sunsetting Over Protocol
We, the Over Foundation, are announcing the sunset of Over Protocol.
Due to financial constraints, we have discontinued operation of our infrastructure and services for Over Protocol, including OverWallet, OverNode, OverFlex, our RPC endpoints, the block…
— Over (@overprotocol) April 28, 2026
Discontinued Core Services that Make the Ecosystem Nonfunctional
This final shutdown of Over Protocol’s backbone infrastructure represents a dramatic inflection point for the network. OverWallet and OverNode were the most important elements in attracting users, engaging validators, and powering the entire system. The removing of it will basically cut the users from accessing the blockchain.
Moreover, the permanent disabling of RPC endpoints and APIs, the primary interfaces needed to communicate between applications and the network, blocks developers from building or even maintaining software on-chain any further, hastening the ultimate deterioration of functionality.
As a transparency tool to track transactions on the blockchain and verify network status, the block explorer has also been taken offline. Cumulatively, those losses make the blockchain functional in theory, but more and more impractical in practice.
OVER PROTOCOL IS DEAD…
The Over Foundation is officially terminating the @OverProtocol Layer 1 network, citing financial constraints.
All core infrastructure, including OverWallet, OverNode, and block explorer services, have been discontinued with no plans for restoration.… pic.twitter.com/JyJdEUquod
— BSCN (@BSCNews) April 28, 2026
Layer 1 Networks: A Show of Financial Strings
This decision by the foundation highlights an ongoing problem that many Layer 1 blockchain projects are struggling to overcome: financial sustainability. While decentralisation is heralded as a key benefit, most of the networks require centralised organisations for funding, building and infrastructure maintenance anyway.
With Over Protocol, continuing operations was financially unsustainable. This highlights the challenges of sustaining a blockchain ecosystem without consistent revenue sources or ongoing resources. The development mirrors a wider trend throughout the AE industry, where many projects start off with lofty aims but don’t manage to keep up the pace.
Advanced systems with insufficient resources are at least equally at risk of collapse. This has a wider market significance as well: this episode serves as a reminder that technology is not enough; in order to thrive long term, blockchain projects also have to be economically viable.
Is Decentralization Even Tested As A Network On The Brink Of An Uncertain Future?
Over Foundation noted that, in principle, the protocol remains decentralized despite the suspension. Independent validators could still run the network with open-source software, and so theoretically the blockchain would survive decentralized oversight.
But the foundation notes it could not guarantee that scenario. It is, however, unlikely for sustained participation to occur without proactive coordination and infrastructure support and incentives.
It is a dynamic tension that reveals a core contradiction in the design of blockchain networks: even as decentralization offers freedom from central points of control, many continue to lean on authoritative entities for ongoing foundation and stability.
At the end of the day, Over Protocol is not just a one project closure. A practical trial of whether decentralization can and will co-exist without the motherfuel (so to speak), with a cautionary lesson on how not to design, finance and sustain the next generation of blockchain ecosystems?
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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