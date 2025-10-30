Ondo Finance Brings Tokenized U.S. Stocks and ETFs to BNB Chain

Ondo Finance ($ONDO) has launched its global platform, Ondo Global Markets, on BNB Chain, unlocking direct access to 100+ tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs.
PancakeSwap is teaming up with @OndoFinance to bring 100+ tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) in stocks, bonds, and ETFs onchain to @BNBCHAIN.
You can now trade tokenized assets on PancakeSwap with zero fees for the first 30 days.https://t.co/EgOKhem4yT https://t.co/QwXvU3SALk pic.twitter.com/bbHBCY8rpq
— PancakeSwap (@PancakeSwap) October 29, 2025
The move brings real-world financial assets onchain, allowing BNB Chain users to trade tokenized equities through PancakeSwap, one of the largest DEXs in DeFi.
Today, Ondo Global Markets expands to @BNBCHAIN, bringing U.S. markets to millions worldwide.
100+ tokenized stocks & ETFs are now live on one of the world’s most active blockchain ecosystems, supported by @PancakeSwap.
Wall Street, now on BNB Chain. Powered by Ondo. pic.twitter.com/G8l2EUsy8s
— Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) October 29, 2025
PancakeSwap and Ondo Finance Unite
PancakeSwap ($CAKE) is teaming up with Ondo Finance to bring real-world assets (RWAs), including stocks, bonds, and ETFs, to BNB Chain ($BNB).
Through this partnership, users can now trade tokenized U.S. assets like Netflix, Tesla, and even BlackRock’s iShares Gold Trust directly on PancakeSwap. All powered by Ondo’s onchain infrastructure.
And here’s the kicker, zero trading fees on all Ondo tokenized assets for the first 30 days.
This integration marks a major milestone for DeFi. It connects everyday crypto users to the traditional stock market without leaving the blockchain.
Tokenization Goes Live on BNB Chain
The launch of Ondo Global Markets on BNB Chain marks a defining moment in the tokenization movement.
BNB users now have onchain access to more than 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, seamlessly integrated into the ecosystem via PancakeSwap.
This is real TradFi meeting DeFi, fast, secure, and transparent.
Ondo has been teasing this rollout for weeks. “Tokenization on BNB Chain loading at 99%,” the team wrote earlier, hinting that RWAs were about to go live. Now, it’s official.
The RWA Boom, $34B and Rising
The real-world asset (RWA) sector has exploded past $34 billion in tokenized assets. Ondo Finance is leading that charge, with $1.8 billion already onchain.
From tokenized Treasuries to ETFs, the demand for regulated, yield-bearing assets onchain has never been stronger.
Analysts point to the ongoing institutional interest as proof that the tokenization wave is here, and it’s accelerating.
A Global Gateway for U.S. Markets
The expansion of Ondo’s Global Markets platform to BNB Chain opens up global access to U.S. equities.
Through a recent partnership with Blockchain.com, over 90 million wallets worldwide can now gain exposure to U.S. assets, all within the crypto ecosystem.
That means users in Asia, Africa, or Europe can buy and hold tokenized versions of the same stocks traded on Wall Street, without needing a traditional brokerage account.
Global exposure to U.S. markets, unlocked.
Institutional Adoption and Regulatory Strength
Ondo’s rapid growth is backed by serious institutional infrastructure.
The company’s acquisition of Oasis Pro, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS), gives it the regulatory foundation to tokenize trillions in assets.
With this acquisition, Ondo can issue and trade tokenized versions of Treasuries, stocks, and ETFs in a compliant framework, something few DeFi projects can match.
It’s why major financial institutions are paying attention.
Over 100 partners are now part of Ondo’s growing network, with voices from JPMorgan, DRW, and BlackRock all echoing the same message:
Tokenization isn’t coming, it’s already here.
PancakeSwap’s Zero-Fee Launch
To kickstart adoption, PancakeSwap is removing all trading fees for Ondo’s tokenized assets for the first 30 days.
That gives BNB Chain users a strong incentive to test the waters, trade tokenized RWAs, and experience first-hand how fast and cheap onchain finance can be.
It’s a marketing play that also sets PancakeSwap apart as one of the first DeFi platforms actively supporting tokenized real-world assets.
This collaboration gives the DeFi community what it’s been asking for, real assets, real yields, real liquidity.
Bridging TradFi and DeFi
Ondo Finance calls its mission simple, bringing TradFi and DeFi together.
That bridge is now stronger than ever. With tokenized U.S. assets live on BNB Chain, the lines between traditional investing and blockchain trading are starting to blur.
A BNB Chain user can now own fractional shares of Tesla or Netflix, stake DeFi tokens, and swap into stablecoins, all in one ecosystem.
It’s a unified experience where the blockchain becomes the marketplace for everything, from crypto to real-world stocks.
ONDO Token Outlook
The $ONDO token has become a key player in the RWA narrative.
With TVL now at $1.8 billion, investors are watching closely as adoption grows. Analysts expect short-term volatility, but sentiment remains bullish, with targets of $2+ soon and $9 by 2030.
$ONDO continues to benefit from expanding institutional partnerships and growing onchain demand. Its exposure to both DeFi and tokenized finance gives it a unique position in the market.
Tokenization is no longer theory. It’s live.
From $34B+ in total tokenized assets to Ondo’s $1.8B footprint, the shift from paper-based finance to digital assets is accelerating.
Ondo’s Global Markets launch on BNB Chain proves one thing: the tokenization revolution is going mainstream.
As institutions integrate, regulations mature, and DeFi platforms adapt, Ondo stands at the center, connecting liquidity, compliance, and access.
Ondo’s BNB Chain RWA rollout could go fully live any day now.
The team has hinted that more integrations, new assets, and fresh partnerships are coming soon.
Users can expect deeper liquidity on PancakeSwap, more tokenized ETFs, and possible expansion into other major blockchains.
The message from Ondo is clear, this is just the beginning.
Follow @OndoFinance and @PancakeSwap for real-time updates as tokenized markets go fully onchain.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!