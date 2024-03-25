OKX Exits India: BTC Dips Amid $500M ETF Outflows, Shiba Inu’s BONE Jumps 10%, and Investors Turn to Algotech for the Highest ROI

OKX’s decision to exit the Indian market has sent ripples through the industry. This move coincides with a notable dip in Bitcoin (BTC). Despite this turbulence, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has defied the trend, surging by an impressive 10%. Amidst these shifts, investors are redirecting their attention towards Algotech (ALGT), which they recognize as a tool for the highest return on investment (ROI). Could the latter make it to the top of 2024’s presale coins list?
MAP Protocol’s Collaboration with NVIDIA Sparks Excitement, but Bitcoin (BTC) Price Dips 4.88%: What’s Next for Crypto Investors?
As the second week of March 2024 closed, the Bitcoin Layer 2 interoperability platform MAP Protocol revealed its partnership with the esteemed AI-focused technology giant NVIDIA developer program. This collaboration is poised to expedite the advancement of Bitcoin (BTC) interoperability technology by integrating cutting-edge AI developments.
What would the Bitcoin forecast be based on such news? A BTC rise, of course. Within a week of the announcement, Bitcoin (BTC) shifted from $71,396.56 to $67,913.67, marking a 4.88% downturn. This happened even as the third week of March saw US-based spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs encounter a staggering $326.2 million in outflows, setting a record since their inception.
What Bitcoin forecast do analysts have, then? They predict that Bitcoin (BTC) will trade at $155,130.30 by the last quarter of 2024. That would indicate a 117.28% increase from Bitcoin’s (BTC) of $71,396.56 in the second week of March. While this is a bullish Bitcoin forecast, it doesn’t change the fact that BTC is currently in the red zone.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 23.37% Higher Following FHE Adoption
In some good SHIB news as the first week of March 2024 unfolded, Shiba Inu (SHIB) unveiled its embrace of Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), heralding a shift in data privacy and security within the realm of Web3.
In response to the SHIB news, Shiba Inu moved from $0.00002251 on the announcement day to $0.00002777. With that, Shiba Inu (SHIB) displayed a 23.37% jump. Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) maintain this upward trajectory?
Experts predict that Shiba Inu (SHIB) will rise to $0.00007212, suggesting a 220.39% climb from its price of $0.00002251 on the day of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) news. While this is a good Shiba Inu (SHIB) performance, investors may not pay too much attention, as it’s not projected to hit $1.
Best Crypto to Buy? Algotech (ALGT) On Incessant Bullish Momentum
Algotech (ALGT) emerges as the standout ICO of 2024 in the eyes of analysts amidst a bustling landscape of Initial Coin Offerings. This distinction stems from several compelling factors, including Algotech’s (ALGT) proprietary technology, which is poised to redefine algorithmic trading across blockchain and traditional finance sectors (TradFi).
Moreover, Algotech (ALGT) enjoys robust backing from institutional entities and private investors, which is evident from the resounding success of its initial private seed round, which netted an impressive $1.1 million in capital. The ongoing Stage 2 seed funding priced at $0.06 further underscores Algotech’s (ALGT) allure, having amassed over $2 million in less than a fortnight.
With approximately 80% of ALGT still available in Stage 2 of the token presale, analysts view Algotech (ALGT) as an enticing prospect for investors seeking meme coin-like returns coupled with the assurance of a credible crypto venture boasting a well-defined roadmap for future development.
Notably, Algotech (ALGT) has yet to make its debut on any exchange. However, analysts predict that ALGT could reach $0.15 when that happens, exhibiting a 150% surge from its current price. Additionally, Algotech (ALGT) has a giveaway with Apple smart devices and tickets to a trading event up for grabs, making it one of the best coins to buy now.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.