New Report Confirms Ethereum is the top Blockchain Gaming Platform

The blockchain gaming industry is apparently firing on all cylinders. Unlike what most people assume, most of the games have a very high retention rate.
Statistics by DappRadar show that this industry is thriving in many different ways.
Blockchain Gaming Remains a Niche Industry
The popular offerings on the market today successfully retain over 75% of their user base.
Even the slightly less popular offerings note 60% or higher.
This doesn’t always help offset the decline in user base, which can still be fatal to many blockchain gaming ventures.
One thing these statistics do point out is how a good game will always be successful, regardless of underpinning blockchain.
An interesting note, given the congestion problems several blockchains contend with.
For the time being, Ethereum remains the leader in blockchain gaming efforts.
EOS comes in second place, well ahead of Tron and Ontology.
Despite promising statistics, blockchain gaming remains a relatively niche market at all times.
As such, attracting users from outside of the cryptocurrency space has proven to be extremely difficult.
Most games require users to have a wallet address for the blockchain being leveraged.
That remains one of the biggest hurdles to widespread adoption.
Given the “popularity” of cryptocurrencies, blockchain gamers represent a fraction of crypto enthusiasts all over the world.
Everything needs to be put into perspective, regardless of positive reports.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com