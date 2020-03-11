New Jersey Confirms its First Novel Coronavirus Death

The novel coronavirus pandemic creates a lot of havoc globally. In the United States, more and more regions are being locked down, as the number of patients continues to increase rapidly.
China claims that the novel coronavirus problem is virtually over.
Coronavirus Continues to Spread in the US
In the rest of the world, the number of victims and patients continues to skyrocket.
Even in the United States, things are worsening at an alarming rate.
New Jersey reported the first official death tied to this new pandemic.
In New York state, there are 173 confirmed novel coronavirus cases right now.
Across the United States, over 700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.
At least 27 of those have perished.
Most of the deaths occurred at a nursing home in Seattle.
Elderly people are very prone to the novel coronavirus, with most of them unable to recover.
It is evident that this may very well be the beginning of what is yet to come.
Especially in the US, the CDC appears to be concerned about what will happen in the next few weeks.
With no solution or vaccine or treatment in sight, everyone is on edge.
This dicey situation also affects the financial markets, as most of them continue to slump while overall uncertainty grows.