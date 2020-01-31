New Ethereum-based Gaming dApp Notes $242,000 in Volume in the First Few Days

New Ethereum-based Gaming dApp Notes $242,000 in Volume in the First Few Days

About The Author

JP Buntinx is a FinTech and Bitcoin enthusiast living in Belgium. His passion for finance and technology made him one of the world's leading freelance Bitcoin writers, and he aims to achieve the same level of respect in the FinTech sector.