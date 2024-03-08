NetMindAI’s Participation In NVIDIA GTC Drives $NMT Price Surge As Whale Accumulation Rages On

The recent announcement of NetMindAI’s participation in the NVIDIA GTC conference has ignited significant excitement within the cryptocurrency community, propelling the price of the $NMT token to a remarkable 47% increase.
This development has not only captured headlines in the cryptocurrency space but has also translated into substantial profits for traders.
In a remarkable display of trading prowess, one investor managed to turn an initial investment of $11,000 into an astounding $3.12 million in just 28 days, marking an exceptional gain of 280 times the initial investment.
He bought 424,373 $NMT with only a cost of $11K on Feb 8 and sold 199,893 $NMT for $405K, with 224,480 $NMT($2.71M) left.
By acquiring 424,373 $NMT tokens at the onset on February 8, the trader strategically capitalized on the surge, selling 199,893 $NMT for $405,000 while retaining 224,480 $NMT valued at $2.71 million.
SmartMoney investor “0xeF76” also seized the opportunity, acquiring 253,595 $NMT tokens for a mere $19,000 investment.
With the recent surge in the price of $NMT, this investment has now ballooned to an impressive $3.03 million, reflecting a substantial gain of 157 times the initial investment.
More $NMT Whale Wallets Movements
Similarly, SmartMoney investor “0x4CA5” demonstrated astute investment strategies by allocating $659,000 to purchase 159,647 $NMT tokens, now valued at $1.85 million, from February 17 to February 20, resulting in a profit of $1.2 million.
Additionally, “0x4CA5” allocated $980,000 in USDC to acquire 128,625 $NMT tokens, currently valued at $1.49 million, from February 29 to March 5, yielding a profit of $516,000.
The surge in $NMT’s price underscores the market’s enthusiasm for NetMindAI’s participation in the NVIDIA GTC conference and the potential implications for the future of machine learning and AI training.
As investors continue to capitalize on the momentum, the $NMT token remains at the forefront of attention in the cryptocurrency space, presenting lucrative opportunities for traders and investors alike.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
