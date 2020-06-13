Nearly 3 Million Bitcoin Addresses Hold at Least 0.1 BTC

Statistics play a crucial role in any industry, and cryptocurrencies are no exception. Looking at the number of unique addresses holding at least 0.1 BTC in their balance, it seems as if the ongoing growth cannot be denied.
Bitcoin is, for all intents and purposes, designed to be a very scarce asset.
More Addresses Holding a Part of a Bitcoin
As such, it is crucial to have a distribution that is as fair and equal as possible.
Today, it seems as if that vision is slowly coming to pass.
More and more addresses hold a balance of at least 0.1 BTC, or at current prices, roughly $940.
With a new all-time high being reached, the world’s leading cryptocurrency appears to be in a good place.
According to Glassnode, there are now nearly 3 million Bitcoin addresses holding at least 0.1 BTC.
This is a very sharp increase compared to early 2020, when there were nearly 100,000 fewer addresses on this list.
One would expect there to be fewer holders when the value of Bitcoin moves up.
That is no longer the case, which is a rather welcome turn of events.
At the same time, this list may contain plenty of exchange and online wallets.
It does not mean that there are nearly 3 million unique holders of 0.1 BTC or more.