NEAR Goes Live on Solana as Cross-Chain Trading and AI Ambitions Accelerate

$NEAR is now live on Solana. And the implications go far beyond a simple token listing.
The NEAR Protocol token has officially launched on the Solana network, powered by NEAR Intents in collaboration with Orb Markets. The move marks a major step in NEAR’s push toward universal trading, seamless cross-chain liquidity, and its broader vision as the blockchain underpinning the agentic, AI-driven economy.
Powered by NEAR Intents × @Orb_Markets https://t.co/PFI5x6trGB pic.twitter.com/7REE0gd6sx
— NEAR Protocol (@NEARProtocol) December 18, 2025
For users, the change is immediate. For the ecosystem, it is structural.
BREAKING: $NEAR, the @NEARProtocol token, is now live on Solana 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9wFRP6oISs
— Solana (@solana) December 18, 2025
NEAR Becomes Natively Tradable Across Solana Apps
With the integration now live, $NEAR can be traded directly inside leading Solana-native applications. That includes Jupiter Exchange, dFlow, Titan Exchange, and major wallets like Phantom and Solflare.
Liquidity providers can also deploy capital immediately through Raydium and Meteora, giving NEAR deep exposure to Solana’s active DeFi base.
This is not a wrapped asset experiment. It is a functional, user-facing expansion that allows traders to interact with NEAR the same way they do with native Solana assets, inside the apps they already use.
One-Click Cross-Chain Swaps, No Friction
At the core of the launch is NEAR Intents.
Users can now swap any token into $NEAR and then deposit or withdraw directly on Solana without managing multiple wallets, switching networks, or juggling gas fees. Everything happens in a single flow. One click. One interface.
Solana deposits and withdrawals are now fully live through NEAR Intents, turning what used to be a fragmented, error-prone cross-chain process into something that feels closer to Web2 simplicity.
This matters because friction kills adoption. By abstracting away complexity, NEAR positions itself not just as a chain, but as a routing layer for value across ecosystems.
Why Solana Matters for NEAR’s Strategy
Solana is one of crypto’s most active execution environments. High throughput. Low fees. Deep retail participation.
By going live on Solana, NEAR taps directly into that liquidity and user base. But the relationship cuts both ways. Solana users gain exposure to NEAR’s technology stack, performance benchmarks, and expanding AI narrative, without leaving their preferred ecosystem.
This is a practical expression of “universal trading.” Assets move where users already are, not the other way around.
NEAR Hits 1 Million TPS in a Public Benchmark
The timing of the Solana launch is not accidental.
NEAR recently achieved one million transactions per second in a publicly verifiable benchmark. The milestone places NEAR among the most scalable blockchain architectures ever demonstrated under transparent testing conditions.
In a detailed technical deep dive, the NEAR One R&D team outlined the optimizations that made the result possible. Improvements spanned the full stack, including execution efficiency, networking, and state handling. The takeaway was clear. This was not a single trick or lab-only scenario. It was a system-level effort focused on real-world scalability.
As AI agents, automated trading systems, and machine-driven applications grow, throughput stops being a theoretical metric. It becomes a hard requirement. NEAR is positioning itself ahead of that curve.
NEAR recently achieved 1M TPS in a publicly verifiable benchmark.
In this technical deep dive, the NEAR One R&D team unpacks the most significant optimizations they worked on across the stack to make this monumental scalability milestone possible: https://t.co/ul8rqlVPFG pic.twitter.com/pOpsIiUMeE
— NEAR Protocol (@NEARProtocol) December 18, 2025
NEAR as the Blockchain for the Agentic Economy
NEAR’s messaging around “the blockchain for AI” is becoming more concrete.
The protocol frames its role as infrastructure for the agentic economy, where autonomous software agents transact, coordinate, and execute decisions on-chain. Universal trading, intent-based execution, and extreme scalability are all prerequisites for that future.
Cross-chain presence on Solana strengthens that thesis. It shows NEAR is not trying to trap users in a single ecosystem. Instead, it is building rails that allow agents and applications to operate across chains seamlessly.
Openmind Partnership Pushes NEAR Into Robotics
Beyond trading and DeFi, NEAR is also expanding its footprint in applied AI.
Openmind has announced a strategic partnership with NEAR Protocol, marking a major milestone for the Openmind AGI ecosystem. The collaboration focuses on integrating the NEAR AI Cloud directly into Openmind’s robotics platform.
The goal is straightforward. Faster development. Easier deployment. Real-world execution.
By embedding NEAR’s AI cloud infrastructure, Openmind aims to accelerate the rollout of AI-powered robotics operating in physical environments. That includes applications where latency, scalability, and reliability are non-negotiable.
This partnership places NEAR at the intersection of artificial intelligence, robotics, and decentralized infrastructure, an area where few blockchains have credible traction.
From DeFi to Physical AI Systems
Most blockchain-AI narratives stop at compute or inference marketplaces.
NEAR’s approach goes further. By supporting robotics platforms through cloud integration, the protocol extends its relevance beyond digital-only use cases. It moves into environments where software controls hardware, and on-chain coordination meets the physical world.
That shift reinforces NEAR’s positioning as infrastructure, not just a settlement layer.
What This Means for NEAR Going Forward
The Solana launch, the 1M TPS benchmark, and the Openmind partnership are not isolated announcements. Together, they form a coherent arc.
NEAR is expanding horizontally across chains.
It is scaling vertically in performance.
And it is anchoring its AI narrative in real applications.
For users, that means easier access to $NEAR, better liquidity, and fewer barriers to participation. For developers, it means a high-throughput environment that can support demanding workloads. For the broader market, it signals that NEAR is competing on execution, not hype.
As cross-chain trading becomes default and AI-driven systems demand more from blockchains, protocols that can combine speed, abstraction, and interoperability will stand out.
NEAR is making a clear bid to be one of them.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!