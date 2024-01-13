Nano ($XNO) Outshines Bitcoin Spot ETFs in Social Media Activity, Gains Popularity

January 12, 2024

In a surprising turn of events, the term “nano” took the spotlight on social media platforms, surpassing words associated with Bitcoin spot ETFs in popularity, according to Santiment data from January 11 to January 12. 

Despite being the 271st ranked cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $160.88 million, Nano ($XNO) exhibited resilience and notable social media traction.

Currently trading at $1.21 per coin, Nano has experienced a commendable uptick of over 6% in the last 24 hours and an impressive 100% surge in the last 90 days. 

Despite its relatively lower market cap, Nano’s recent performance indicates potential responsiveness to more volatile events in the cryptocurrency space.

Nano Price Action To Watch

In the past 24 hours, Nano secured the seventh position among the most popular words, surpassing terms directly related to Bitcoin ETFs. Santimentfeed reports Nano’s 7-day social dominance at 3.13%, and associated words include Node, Watch, Learn, Questions, Use, Faucets, and Paid.

The surge in Nano’s popularity can be attributed to its successful transactional activity. As a versatile cryptocurrency, Nano serves various purposes, including making payments, accessing online services, and supporting application development. Free Nano can be obtained through available faucets, contributing to its growing popularity, especially due to its reputation for fast and feeless transactions.

Santimentfeed’s 24-hour trending words showcase Nano as the third most popular cryptocurrency-related term of the day, trailing only behind “etf” and “etfs.” This continued social activity suggests a heightened interest and positive momentum surrounding Nano within the cryptocurrency community.

