Metaverse Crypto Coin vEmpire DDAO Price Rises Over 161% This Week

Cryptocurrency markets have been performing quite well recently, with Bitcoin and Ethereum showing bullish momentum every day this week. Many Metaverse crypto coins are also seeing significant bullish momentum as the market is recovering from the bearish Q1 period. Today we look at vEmpire DDAO, a Metaverse crypto coin gaining over 161% this week and over 74% in the past 24 hours. Let’s take a closer look at vEmpire DDAO and its token VEMP and see why the price is rising.
What Is vEmpire DDAO (VEMP)?
Launched in September 2021, vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) is a Metaverse gaming guild governed by a decentralized autonomous organization. The project’s core idea is to invest in underrated and undervalued Metaverse crypto coins as a group, utilizing various strategies to incentivize staking on the platform and leading the battle against centralization in the Metaverse.
vEmpire claims to be the world’s largest decentralized Metaverse investment organization and is dubbed “The Gateway to the Metaverse.”
Some of vEmpire’s notable investments include Starlink (STARL), Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and The Sandbox (SAND).
vEmpire provides additional incentives for the tokens the group invests in by enabling users to stake many Metaverse crypto coins on the platform and earn extra rewards, thereby providing incentives to hold the tokens and see significant returns on the next crypto bull run.
Moreover, vEmpire DDAO features a unique Metaverse play-to-earn trading card game called vEmpire: The Beginning. To start playing, users must purchase a trading card NFT from vEmpire’s official collection on OpenSea.
vEmpire’s NFT collection is called The Founding Soldiers and features a floor price of 0.14ETH at the time of writing, approximately $486.
The OpenSea collection features 582 items, with 140 owners and a total volume traded of 166ETH, roughly $576k at writing.
The primary utility asset for vEmpire DDAO is VEMP; it’s a utility and governance token featuring both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions. VEMP lets holders vote on proposals initiated by the DAO, and its utility enables users to interact with its Metaverse.
Why Is VEMP Price Rising?
VEMP has seen significant price gains today, rising by over 74% in price over the past 24 hours. In addition, the cryptocurrency gained over 161% in the past seven days, one of the top gainers for Metaverse crypto coins.
Last week, vEmpire published an article on Medium explaining why traders and investors should remain bullish on VEMP. The report outlined that vEmpire is the world’s first application that allows investors to earn passive income on various Metaverse coins and receive dividends in both the native token and VEMP.
In addition, vEmpire clarified that as an investment organization, their first-mover advantage enabled them to purchase virtual real estate and digital assets in prime locations at roughly 90% below the current market value.
Last but not least, as a GameFi protocol, vEmpire developed a play-to-earn trading card game that offers utility and provides value to the community.
It is no surprise that vEmpire is seeing bullish momentum as the overall cryptocurrency market is showing signs of life. With over $55 million worth of cryptocurrency staked on vEmpire’s application, we highly recommend keeping an eye on vEmpire and taking a closer look at their finance dashboard if you’re a Metaverse investor.
You can buy VEMP on Bittrex, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, BitMart, CoinW, DigiFinex, MEXC, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
