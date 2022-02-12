Metaverse Crypto Coin Metahero Price Up 18% Today, Biggest Gainer on CoinMarketCap

Metahero’s HERO token is up over 18% today, setting it as the biggest gainer on CoinMarketCap. The recent price hike comes amid the front cover placement of Everdome on Arabian Business, the leading investor magazine in the Middle East. Let’s take a closer look at Metahero and Everdome and see why the price is rising.
What Is Metahero (HERO)?
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is a leading Metaverse crypto coin building technology to enable users to scan themselves into virtual reality with extremely high precision.
Metahero’s partnership with Wold Digital World enables the company to achieve ultra-realistic photogrammetric scanning using WDW’s 16k 3D scanning tech used by the likes of CD Project, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077.
The native token to the Metahero ecosystem is HERO, used as the primary utility asset on the platform. HERO will be used for licensing, NFTs, payments for scanning, and more.
You can purchase HERO on PancakeSwap, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
What Is Everdome (DOME)?
Everdome is the Metaverse where Metahero’s tech will live, interact, and flourish. While Metahero is the gateway into the Metaverse, Everdome will provide a fully immersive and ultra-realistic web3 experience.
Everdsome will feature a full-fledged ecosystem enabling businesses to bring brands and companies to the Metaverse. In addition, Everdome will enable users to hold business meetings, buy and sell products, and provide a space for professional and social gatherings.
Last month, Everdome completed its private presale for its DOME token, raising over 17,350 BNB ($6.9 million). The pre-sale required users to hold the HERO token which created bullish momentum and demand for Metahero.
According to their Roadmap, Everdome is gearing up for their virtual Real-estate market platform and an exclusive NFT collection scheduled to drop in Q1 of this year.
Why Is HERO Price Rising?
Since HERO and DOME are closely related, any bullish news regarding DOME will reflect in HERO’s markets.
In recent news, Everdome was featured on the front cover of Arabian Business, the leading investor and business magazine in the Middle East.
🔥 Everdome hits the front cover of Arabian Business, the leading investor and business magazine in the Middle East.
Arabian Business reaches a community that has already shown interest in the future success of @Everdome and Metahero.#BeYourOwnHero pic.twitter.com/CLRMSmlmdu
— Metahero.io (@Metahero_io) February 9, 2022
The UAE & Saudi Arabia have billions to invest in the Metaverse, which means targeting the Middle East investor market is an ideal approach to raising funds for both Metahero and Everdome.
Being featured on the front cover of the top business magazine in Saudi Arabia is a remarkable milestone that’s one of the main reasons for Metahero’s recent bullish momentum.
In addition, the successful conclusion of the presale raising over $6.9 million for Everdome, signals the great long-term potential for both DOME and HERO.
Both projects are a must-watch in 2022 as Everdome’s real-estate platform and NFT collections are scheduled to drop this year.
With a current valuation of $303 million HERO is a highly underrated project and if you’re looking to get in early on a Metaverse crypto coin, Metahero makes for a great opportunity right now.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
