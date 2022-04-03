Metaverse Coin vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) Price Up 45% Today

vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) price is up over 45% today and up over 200% over the past seven days as the Metaverse cryptocurrency continues its bullish run. Let’s look at vEmpire DDAO and its token VEMP and see why the price is rising this weekend.
What Is vEmpire DDAO (VEMP)?
Launched in September 2021, vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) is one of the top-rated Metavsers gaming guilds governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
vEmpire’s primary mission is to invest in undervalued and underrated Metaverse coins as a group, like other Metaverse gaming guilds on the market, such as Yield Guild Games and GameFi. In addition, vEmpire DDAO offers staking incentives for several Metaverse coins, enabling holders to earn significant rewards by staking the tokens on the vEmpire platform.
vEmpire is the world’s largest decentralized Metaverse investment group and is dubbed “The Gateway to the Metaverse.”
When it comes to some notable investments made by vEmpire, include Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, ApeCoin, Decentraland, and Starlink, to name a few.
As mentioned earlier, vEmpire provides additional incentives for token holders by allowing users to stake Metaverse cryptocurrencies on the platform; this offers additional rewards for token holders.
In addition, vEmpire also features a unique trading card game incorporating the popular P2E model. The game is called vEmpire: The Beginning and users can explore its OpenSea collection of NFTs currently available on the market.
At writing, vEmpire’s NFT collection features 582 items with 143 owners. The total volume traded is 167 ETH ($583k), with a floor price of 0.2ETH ($698).
VEMP is the primary utility asset for vEmpire DDAO, featuring both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions compatible with the Ethereum and BNB blockchains. VEMP enables users to vote on DAO proposals, receive rewards for staking Metaverse tokens, etc.
Why Is VEMP Price Rising?
The primary reason for VEMP’s recent price hike could be attributed to the recent announcement that vEmpire will be creating a brand new staking pool for the recently launched Metaverse token ApeCoin.
ApeCoin is a relatively new ERC-20 governance and utility asset used for the Ape ecosystem. It has experienced significant growth over the past month and attracted a lot of investor attention.
After its launch, ApeCoin managed to hold a multi-billion dollar valuation. Currently, APE is the fifth-most valued Metaverse token on the market, valued at over $3.5 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $526 million. While the current use for ApeCoin is only governance, the team will be adding additional utility later this year.
vEmpire is looking to add a staking pool for ApeCoin holders that will increase their APR significantly, this means APE token holders can receive additional rewards for staking their tokens with vEmpire’s staking pool.
vEmpire will utilize investors’ APE tokens by buying Ape-based assets and playing games within the Ape ecosystem, increasing rewards for the DDAO. The rewards will be redistributed to stakers earning them additional rewards.
We whitelisted all @ApeHarbour Yacht holders for our Plebeian Council WL Round! 🤩
Plebs are currently earning 2222% APR and they entitle you to a share of 25% of the game fees from our #P2E game 😱
WL members get a 25% DISCOUNT! 🤑
👉 https://t.co/PQ9pXWN4uI pic.twitter.com/3YtIMcsWXd
— vEmpire DDAO (Pleb NFT Round 2 Mint On 7th April!) (@vEmpireDDAO) April 1, 2022
Another incentive for users to stake their APE tokens with vEmpire is the qualification for whitelists to exclusive NFT drops. The latest vEmpire NFT drop is called “Plebian Council” and will be available for APE coin stakers.
VEMP has been trending on various crypto platforms like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, which only brought additional attention to the project. VEMP has tremendous long-term potential as a gaming guild and as a Metaverse investment group, and the token is a must-watch in April 2022 and beyond.
You can buy VEMP on Uniswap (V2), Gate.io, Bittrex, MEXC, PancakeSwap (V2), BitMArt, ShibaSwap, DODO (BSC), BKEX, DigiFinex, BingX, CoinW, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse coins.
