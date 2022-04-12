Metaverse and Web3 Coin Monavale (MONA) Price Up 54% Amid DAO Membership NFTs Announcement

The Metaverse crypto coin gaining the most price today is none other than Monavale (MONA). Gaining over 54% in the past 24 hours, it’s clear that the market is excited about this token. Let’s look at Monavale and its token MONA and see why the price is rising so much today.
What Is Monavale (MONA)?
Launched in December 2020, Monavale (MONA) is a CC0 (Creative Commons) enabled Web3 Fashion & the open Metaverse. It features a fully decentralized, self-governing, forkable protocol stack for the Metaverse.
Monavale (MONA) is the primary token for the DIGITALAX platform and ecosystem. It features several marketplaces, including physical fashion, digital fashion, and Metaverse boutique designs.
The fashion NFTs include DeFi staking functionality, a 3D source file, and unique fractional garment ownership (FGO) system. Each 721 NFT owns a balance of 1155 NFTs under the 998 variant standard. This makes the NFTs interoperable in the Metaverse.
The DIGITALAX community consists of developers, modders, designers, gamers, crypto enthusiasts, etc. The team maintains a regular schedule of active communication and can be easily reached via several social networks.
The main principle of the community is decentralization. According to the official whitepaper:
“The team has taken a 0% allocation of all tokens launched through the ecosystem for the highest integrity launch.”
For those users looking to earn rewards on their MONA tokens, we recommend checking out the DIGITALAX staking dashboard that users can connect to via a Web3 wallet like MetaMask.
Holders of the MONA and W3F token can stake these coins for significant rewards while waiting for the next crypto bull run.
DIGITALAX is the leading indie fashion NFT platform, and if you’re looking to support independent artists and are a fan of the COO movement, Monavale is a must-watch in April 2022 and beyond.
Why Is Monavale Price Rising?
One possible reason for the recent 50% price hike could be a blog post released today, April 12th, announcing CC0 DAO Membership NFTs. Users can join the CC0 DAO by purchasing a membership NFT from the DIGITALAX Patrons platform or contributing to the DAO via the CC0 NFT auction or other sale events.
Check out this YouTube trailer for the recent announcement:
The team also recently released a FUD FAQ on April 11th, where the team discussed the future of the Web3 and NFT market and mentioned some current events in the industry.
In addition, DIGITALAX released its March transparency report on March 31st, outlining the project’s expenses, which are pretty modest when it comes to managing a DAO, and development operations.
With a current market cap of $4.7 million, MONA is highly undervalued given that the DIGITALAX project has a robust NFT marketplace, a staking dashboard, DAO governance, and some fantastic indie art.
You can buy MONA on Uniswap (V2) or the Bancor Network.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!