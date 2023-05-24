Mercado Bitcoin Lists Floki , Hybrid Exchange Tradecurve Set for 50x Rise

The Floki Inu (FLOKI) is getting much attention as it has been listed on top of Mercado Bitcoin. However, its value is still trying to recover from its most recent decrease.On the flip side, the Tracecruve presale has picked up a lot of momentum, especially after the high-value proposition made by the hybrid exchange, which has left analysts to predict a 50x jump in its value.
As investors are losing trust in meme-coins, new, exciting projects like Tradecurve are getting a lot of hype, and we will jump into exactly why this project is getting so much attention.
Floki Inu (FLOKI)’s Price Performance After Mercado Bitcoin Listing
Since the cryptocurrency was initially launched in June of 2021, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained a significant following across numerous social media channels. The cryptocurrency became a favorite among enthusiasts of the meme-coin category. The popularity of Floki Inu (FLOKI) was initially gained due to Elon Musk’s tweets, which often featured a Shiba Inu Dog named Floki, the mascot behind the Floki Inu (FLOKI) project’s icon.
Recently, the Floki Inu (FLOKI) cryptocurrency was listed on Mercado Bitcoin, marking a significant milestone for the altcoin. Mercado Bitcoin is Brazil’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform and was built to allow anyone to trade cryptocurrencies easily.
As of May 22, 2023, Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded at $0.00003096. In the last 30 days, Floki Inu (FLOKI) did increase in value by 10.6%. However, it is still down by 13.4% within the last week, indicating that it has a long way to go to recover fully.
Tradecurve and The Value it Brings To The Web3 Space
The blockchain industry’s initial appeal for many investors and traders was its privacy and anonymity, as users did not need to submit their names or geographical location to create a cryptocurrency wallet and begin trading. Centralized exchanges like Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, and others changed this. They implemented mandatory KYC requirements, which can be time-consuming and complicated to handle, and completely remove the privacy of crypto trading.
Tradecurve is a platform where no KYC requirements are set, and anyone can simply open an account using their email address and decide what cryptocurrency they want to use to make a deposit. Once the deposit is confirmed, the crypto is used as collateral to trade any stock, commodity, forex, or cryptocurrency.
There are also high commissions on most CEXs, which can eat up traders’ profit margins. As a result, Tradecurve will implement the lowest fees in the industry to ensure that each investor gets the most out of their investments.
Not everyone just starting out is aware of how trading works, and the Tradecurve team will also implement a trading academy that will teach everyone the basics and more advanced aspects of trading. The exchange will also implement Proof of Reserves (PoR) to bolster transparency.
Tradecurve is currently undergoing Stage 2 of its presale. Its utility token, TCRV, is trading at just $0.012. In the next stage, its price will increase to $0.015. Analysts have predicted that the value of the TCRV token can climb 50x during the presale and 100x on launch.
Tradecurve aims to raise $20 million with the presale and is looking to onboard 100,000 clients in the first three months of its launch, and as a result, it makes for one of the best investment opportunities of 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.