Meme Coin $PEPE Reaches All-Time High, Driving Massive Profits For Whales

The popular meme coin $PEPE hit a new all-time high yesterday, pushing all addresses into profit territory before experiencing a minor 3% decline today.
Operating as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, $PEPE employs a redistribution system that rewards long-term stakers, incentivizing commitment to the project.
Who needs to be an early buyer to earn 8x from $PEPE?
This whale is making $13.67M (+875%) from $PEPE in 3 months!
Between Dec-1-23 and Feb-12-24, the whale spent $1.56M to buy 1.40T $PEPE.
Then, 14 hours ago, the whale sold 140.4B $PEPE for 1.57M $DAI at the new ATH of $PEPE,… pic.twitter.com/nY8yi0gsWA
— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) May 15, 2024
This recent surge has significantly benefited large holders. On-chain reports reveal that a whale has made an impressive $13.67 million (+875%) from $PEPE in just three months.
Between December 1, 2023, and February 12, 2024, this whale invested $1.56 million to acquire 1.40 trillion $PEPE.
Just 14 hours ago, the whale sold 140.4 billion $PEPE for $1.57 million in DAI at $PEPE’s new ATH, effectively recovering their initial investment. The whale still retains 1.26 trillion $PEPE, valued at $13.7 million, representing pure profit.
Another $PEPE Whale Trader Bags Massive Profits
Another significant winner in the $PEPE frenzy sold 255 billion $PEPE for $2.3 million in profits following the coin’s price increase. This investor initially spent a mere $3,000 to purchase 4.9 trillion $PEPE, currently worth $56 million, on April 15, 2023.
Since then, they have sold 1.41 trillion $PEPE for $7.4 million, with 3.5 trillion $PEPE, valued at $38.9 million, still in their possession.
This transaction has resulted in a staggering total profit of approximately $46.3 million, marking a gain of 15,718 times their original investment.
Earned more than $46M on $PEPE with only $3K, a gain of 15,718x!😱
This super big winner sold 255B $PEPE($2.3M) for profits again after the price of $PEPE increased.
He spent only $3K to buy 4.9T $PEPE($56M currently) on Apr 15, 2023, and sold 1.41T $PEPE for $7.4M, with 3.5T… pic.twitter.com/VKGxmK9gCt
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 15, 2024
The $PEPE token’s recent performance underscores the potential for significant gains in the volatile world of meme coins. As $PEPE continues to attract attention and investors, its innovative reward system and the substantial profits realized by early adopters are likely to fuel further interest and speculation in the market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!