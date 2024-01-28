Meme coin hype could be over as investors of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are rushing to join the Pushd (PUSHD) presale

Meme coins could be on a clear market decline as the hype for them keeps reducing. As seen in the market capitalization, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are not letting Pushd (PUSHD) go. Some of these two token holders still believe that they could achieve a positive market turnaround but it’s not enough for crypto traders who are interested in quick ROI. Pushd (PUSHD) has saturated the market which is drawing a lot of attention to investors.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has continuously risen, now priced at $0.000009047 at a 0.39% increase and a 24 hour trading volume of $78,996,656. Dogecoin (DOGE) is at $0.07969. a 2% increase and a trading volume of $262,585,295. Despite an increase in today’s market, both coins are yet to pull good market stability to support their price. Meme coins, on the other hand, are cryptos that are highly speculative and supported by a large online community that is enthusiastic about them.
Dogecoin (DOGE): A brief overview
Dogecoin (DOGE) was created in 2023 based on the popular “Doge” internet meme and had Shiba Inu (SHIB) on its logo. Bitunix is the most popular exchange in which market traders can buy Dogecoin (DOGE). Since Elon Musk ignored Dogecoin (DOGE), the coin spiraled down, but some days ago, after Twitter introduced a new payment account, the coin spiked in value. Holders and investors are still spectating when the coin could stabilize and make a significant amount of profit.
In the last seven days, Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a 0.7% increase in the market, but enough to say it could stand out in 2024. However, the token is outperforming the global crypto market, currently down by 1.50%. Token holders are non reliant on the market due to their loss in the past 30 days and if it continues, no plausible ROI will be obtained.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) another meme coin about to bite the dust
Shiba Inu (SHIB) started as a fun currency before it was catapulted into mainstream popularity. Gate.io is the most popular exchange that can be used to buy and trade Shiba Inu (SHIB). Since the coin reached its all time high in 2021, the price has declined by 72%. Ranked at #18 on the market capitalization, investors are losing hope. The last seven days have only seen a market of 14.05%.
In 2023, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the poorest market performers, recording a 22.4% market loss. This has put investors at the cliff edge, selling off the crypto, which caused a heavy 9% loss at the beginning of the year.
Pushd (PUSHD) unending hype continues
All crypto traders want easy buying and selling and the new decentralized web3 system is about to grant their dreams. Funds being held for up to 90 days has been a huge problem for these traders, but with Pushd (PUSHD), users get their funds without hassles. Traders all around the world are actively buying Pushd (PUSHD) to capitalize on its utilities.
A debit card that allows users to transact worldwide and makes trading easier helps to simplify Pushd (PUSHD). Account managers will benefit from the VIP program, cashback and interest on payments, with subsidized transaction fees taking away profits. Currently on stage 4 of the presale with 23 ‘000 sign-ups and over 6000 holders, Pushd (PUSHD) is well on track to become a force to be reckoned with.
