Mastercard Adds Stablecoin Settlement to Its Global Network, USDC, PYUSD, RLUSD and More Now Live

Mastercard just made one of its biggest moves into crypto yet. The global payments giant has announced it is expanding its settlement network to include regulated stablecoins, and the list of supported assets and blockchains is longer than most people expected.
Starting now, issuers and acquirers on the [Mastercard]() network can settle transactions using Circle’s USDC, Paxos-issued PYUSD, USDG and USDP, Ripple’s RLUSD, and SoFi’s SoFiUSD. These stablecoins run across Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, XRPL, Canton, and Tempo, essentially every major blockchain that matters right now.
This is not a pilot program or a limited regional test. This is Mastercard pulling stablecoin settlement into the actual infrastructure of its network, and it changes how card transactions move between banks and payment firms at any hour of the day.
What Mastercard Is Actually Changing Here
For a long time, card settlement has worked the same way. A transaction gets authorized instantly at checkout, but the actual movement of money between financial institutions happens in batches, and only during banking hours. Weekends, public holidays, late nights, none of that worked in the old model.
Mastercard is fixing that now. The new framework introduces intraday, weekend, and holiday settlement using stablecoin rails, alongside the existing fiat processes that are already in place. That means the gap between when a transaction is authorized and when funds actually clear, a gap that has caused liquidity headaches for merchants and treasury teams for years, can now close in real time.
Nobody is being forced to switch either. Mastercard is adding a faster, always-available lane next to the existing ones. Partners choose how and when they want to settle, which makes adoption a practical decision rather than a disruptive one.
The Stablecoins And Blockchains Now Supported
The asset list here deserves a close read. Mastercard is supporting Circle’s USDC, Paxos-issued PYUSD, USDG and USDP, Ripple’s RLUSD, and SoFi’s SoFiUSD. Every one of those is a regulated stablecoin, not experimental tokens, but assets that operate under recognized legal and compliance frameworks.
On the blockchain side, the supported networks include Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, XRPL, Canton, and Tempo. That is eight networks. Mastercard is not picking winners here, it is building infrastructure that works wherever regulated stablecoins are already operating at scale.
Ripple had something direct to say about it. Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, called the move a landmark validation that blockchain technology is ready for the world’s most critical payment infrastructure. When executives at that level make public statements like that, it usually means the deal is exactly as significant as it looks.
Who Is Coming On Board First
ARQ, formerly known as DolarApp, CBW Bank, Cross River, Lead Bank, and Nuvei are expected to be among the first financial institutions to go live with stablecoin settlement in the United States and Latin America, with further expansion planned across 2026.
The Latin America focus is deliberate and makes a lot of sense. Cross-border payments in the region have historically run into slow settlement windows, high correspondent banking fees, and currency exposure issues. Stablecoin settlement on round-the-clock blockchain rails addresses all three of those pain points at once. ARQ, which operates heavily in the LatAm corridor, is a natural fit for early adoption here.
The initial rollout is Americas-focused, but Mastercard has signaled that broader geographic expansion will follow depending on local regulatory conditions. The company is not overpromising on timelines, which actually adds credibility to the overall rollout plan.
Why This Matters For Merchants And Treasury Teams
For a merchant processing thousands of transactions over a holiday weekend, the difference between waiting until Tuesday for funds to clear versus settling in real time is not a minor inconvenience, it is a cash flow problem that compounds fast. That is precisely the kind of friction this rollout is designed to remove.
The new capabilities are built specifically for cross-border payments, treasury management, and payout services, three areas where settlement speed and transparency have always been the bottleneck. Treasury teams at large multinationals have been pushing payment networks on this for years. Mastercard is now delivering it at network scale.
The regulated nature of the stablecoins involved matters just as much as the speed. USDC, PYUSD, RLUSD and the others on this list all carry compliance frameworks that institutional risk teams can actually review and approve internally. That is the difference between a crypto feature that sounds useful and one that actually gets deployed inside real financial operations.
This Has Been Building For Some Time
This announcement did not arrive without context. Mastercard had already been running stablecoin settlement pilots in select markets before going wide, and USDC was already supporting early on-chain settlement flows in some regions. The full network expansion today is the result of those pilots proving out the model.
Paxos framed their involvement clearly, stating that their regulated infrastructure gives partners like Mastercard a trusted path to on-chain settlement using PYUSD, USDG, and USDP that works seamlessly alongside existing systems. That kind of language from a regulated issuer tells you this was built with institutional adoption in mind from the start, not retrofitted after the fact.
Mastercard itself described the expansion as building on its broader strategy to support stablecoins and digital assets responsibly across acceptance, settlement, and programmable payment flows. That word, programmable, is worth noting. It hints at where this infrastructure goes next, beyond basic settlement into more sophisticated payment logic.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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