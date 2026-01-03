Markets Look Past Zcash and Chainlink as BlockDAG’s $0.40 Launch Speculation Comes Into Play Now

Crypto markets are slowly placing more value on clear structure rather than hype as buyers continue looking for the next big crypto with defined entry points. Recent price action has pushed Zcash under deeper review after a sharp decline, with several signals pointing to the end of its earlier growth phase. Price behavior suggests downside risk has not fully cleared, keeping traders cautious.
Meanwhile, Chainlink price prediction remains unclear. Even with steady network use, the price has stayed below key resistance levels for an extended period. This contrast has drawn growing interest toward BlockDAG (BDAG), where pricing structure and presale timing are becoming central to market discussion.
Market participants are now referencing an expected opening range between $0.38 and $0.43, even though the official reference price stands at $0.05. This view is based on strong demand signals and a limited number of coins expected to be available once trading begins.
These conditions are forming as BlockDAG’s presale moves into its final stretch, ending on January 26. With over $441 million raised and only 3.5 billion coins left, buyers are reassessing how they define the next big crypto.
Zcash Price Structure Shows Signs of a Phase Change
Zcash showed higher price levels earlier in the cycle, but recent chart readings indicate that phase may have ended. Long-term wave analysis points to a completed A-B-C correction in Zcash, with wave C extending roughly 4.61 times wave A.
After reaching its high, Zcash declined by roughly 60% and later recorded a partial recovery. This recovery did not alter the broader price structure. Current readings suggest the price is moving within a different phase compared to its earlier advance.
Technical indicators are mixed but lean cautious. On shorter time frames, the price remains within an ascending channel, which is commonly associated with corrective movement.
A move below the channel midline would change the current structure. For now, analysis remains focused on how price behaves near key levels, including the $300 area.
Chainlink Price Prediction Focuses on Consolidation
Chainlink remains widely used across blockchain systems, while recent price behavior shows mixed conditions. LINK is trading near $14. This places the price between short-term support and longer-term resistance, which continues to shape the current Chainlink price prediction.
Several updates show that Chainlink tools continue to be used. Coinbase has chosen Chainlink’s CCIP to support wrapped asset transfers worth about $7 billion. Caliber has staked 75,000 LINK with a Chainlink node operator. Ascend Protocol has also joined the Chainlink Build program. These actions relate to how the network is used, not to short-term price movement.
Indicators show mixed readings, with no clear direction. Current conditions suggest consolidation or limited movement. As a result, Chainlink price prediction discussions remain cautious and focused on range behavior rather than trend changes.
Tight Supply and Market Maker Projections Frame BlockDAG’s Potential $0.40 Opening Zone
BlockDAG is being reviewed mainly through its presale structure and market entry setup, not short-term price swings. While the official reference price is set at $0.05, market participants are signaling an opening range between $0.38 and $0.43. This outlook reflects expected demand and how many coins are likely available when trading begins.
The pricing process follows a clear path. Exchanges establish a reference price to begin trading, after which real buy and sell orders determine the opening trade through an auction process. If demand exceeds supply at the reference level, the first matched trades can clear at much higher levels.
Based on current order interest, market participants believe this process could place BDAG near the $0.40 area. For those tracking the next big crypto, this reflects how price discovery may unfold once trading starts.
This outlook is driven by three core factors. Demand has been strongest in later presale batches. Circulating supply at the start of trading is expected to be tight. Liquidity plans are designed to support activity from the first day. Together, these points guide how opening price behavior is assessed.
Presale figures underline the setup. BlockDAG has raised over $441 million and is now in Batch 34. Only 3.5 billion coins remain before the presale ends on January 26. For a limited time, coins are available at a special presale price of $0.003 per coin. Once this stage closes, that price is gone for good.
At $0.003 today and a $0.05 reference at market entry, the difference represents a 16.67× move, or roughly a +1,566% upside. These final days are viewed as the last clear window. No resets, no extensions, and no second chances remain as the presale nears completion.
Wrapping Up
Zcash and Chainlink are mainly assessed through technical signals as buyers review options for the next big crypto. Zcash shows signs of a completed cycle, with downside risk still being watched. Chainlink price prediction points to consolidation, with resistance limiting near-term movement. Both remain tied to chart behavior rather than launch mechanics.
BlockDAG stands apart due to how its market entry is structured. Expectations of a much higher opening range compared to the $0.05 reference price are based on demand signals, limited supply, and planned liquidity.
With over $441 million raised, just 3.5 billion coins remaining, and the presale ending on January 26, timing has become critical. As buyers assess the next big crypto, supply limits, pricing clarity, and the approaching presale close are playing a bigger role in decision-making.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.