Manus AI’s Official X Account Suspended Amid Crypto Scam Allegations

On March 7, Manus AI, a leading artificial intelligence company, encountered an unanticipated problem when its official account on X (formerly Twitter) was suspended without any prior warning.
Yichao Peak Ji, the co-founder and Chief Scientist of Manus AI, immediately went to work to rectify the situation by making a statement through the platform. In the statement, Ji made it clear that the suspension seemed to be linked to some third-party cryptocurrency scams that had been wrongly associated with the Manus AI brand.
The suspension has caused worry among Manus AI’s supporters and raised doubts about the company’s affiliations with entities in the cryptocurrency space. However, Manus AI was quick to make clear that it has no participation in any cryptocurrency-related projects, tokens, or blockchain endeavors. In fact, the company has been battling an onslaught of sham cryptocurrency initiatives that have attempted to co-opt the Manus name, probably accounting for the recent shut-down of their account.
Cryptocurrency Scams Linked to Manus AI’s Brand
In his statement, Yichao Peak Ji assured the public that Manus AI has never had any connection with cryptocurrency-related activities. The company has stayed on course and concentrated on pushing forward the artificial intelligence field, and, more specifically, machine learning and natural language processing. The very reputation Manus AI has today is the result of being at the leading edge of AI research—and it seems committed to keeping that edge.
Ji stressed that the recent influx of tokens themed around “Manus” has no connection to Manus AI. These tokens, which are frequently low in market capitalization, have been improperly linked to the name of Manus AI. Many of these tokens have also been subjected to “rug pulls,” in which the project’s developers exit stage left after raising a whole bunch of cash from unsuspecting investors.
Across the market, there has been a direct and significant amount of confusion stemming from the emergence of these fake tokens, which are using names almost identical to the Manus brand. Investors fooled into purchasing what they believed to be Manus-linked, legitimate project tokens have undoubtedly expressed their concerns to us. Those concerns are all too understandable—and are being addressed by not only us, but also our legal team with an effective page of action.
Suspension and Immediate Response
The company’s use of the X account to disseminate information about Manus AI’s work in the field of artificial intelligence made the suspension surprising.
Manus believes that the suspension was a mistake on the part of X, and the company is working closely with X’s support team to rectify the situation. Until that moment comes, be aware that any social media accounts making claims about Manus AI that are not prefaced with the declaration that they are “doing work in the kitchen right now and not for public consumption” are misleading you.
Also, don’t believe any claims made by any cryptocurrency projects associated with the Manus name.
Manus is involved in cryptocurrency scams. This continues an unfortunate trend in the crypto space—the most scam-ridden area of finance today—where dubious activities and outright fraud are common. Crypto scamming is like fishing for the unsuspecting with a line to reel them in after you’ve hooked them. Most of the time, the scam artists use a company’s good name to lend their scheme some legitimacy. In this light, it would appear that Manus AI is being used to scam people out of their money.
Legal Action and Prevention
Manus AI has vowed to take legal action against the scammers who are using the company’s name to defraud users in its crypto-related schemes.
The company said it is working with legal experts and authorities to pursue those responsible for creating and promoting these fake tokens.
Manus AI calls on all users to report any suspicious accounts or crypto projects which are falsely attempting to associate themselves with the Manus name.
The surge in impersonation and fraud in the cryptocurrency sector has compelled many firms to take more assertive steps to defend their good names and their investors.
According to legal experts, that’s primarily due to the expanded use of the internet and online services—platforms that are now inherently more social and more public. It’s much easier to reach many people quickly, for good or for ill.
When a business is concerned that some ne’er-do-well is using its identity in a fraudulent scheme, it can now—and often does—reach out to law enforcement and take various online and offline steps to defend against the threat.
The Broader Impact of Impersonation in Crypto Markets
Manus-themed tokens are now appearing in the crypto market, and this is not a good sign. It points to scammers operating in the burgeoning still-edgy-to-many realm of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. While these shady figures might have one eye on the familiar government term of “project-based economy” and the funding potential therein, they’re mostly just trying to enrich themselves by creating fake tokens and projects to lure in vulnerable investors. And that brings us to the Manus Project token.
Manus AI’s current problem shows how even long-established companies can fall prey to the risks of crypto-related fraud. For cryptocurrency investors, it’s a reminder that new projects—especially those with scant to no clear information or backing—merit significant due diligence before any engagement.
Conclusion
Manus AI’s official X account is no more, but in its place exists a disingenuous world where pseudo cryptocurrency companies scam would-be investors. The Manus AI name is being appropriated by these would-be crypto cowboys, and while Manus has made it clear (in not quite so many words since that’s their legal ass covering) that you’re looking at some kind of scam if you see the Manus name in connection with any pseudo company, this serves as yet another example of how easily digital shadows can be cast.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!