Lost Bitcoin Fortune Linked To Irish Dealer Shows Signs Of Life After Nearly A Decade

A Bitcoin story that many people thought had already ended is suddenly back in the spotlight.
Roughly 500 BTC tied to Irish drug dealer Clifton Collins has just moved on-chain after sitting untouched for almost 10 years. For years, both authorities and even Collins himself believed the funds were permanently lost.
Now, that assumption is being questioned.
According to reports, the movement happened on March 24 at around 12:51, with the 500 BTC, valued at about $35.44 million, transferred into Coinbase.
It’s a surprising development, especially given the story behind these funds and how they were believed to have disappeared.
How A 6,000 BTC Fortune Was Built And Hidden
Clifton Collins didn’t acquire his Bitcoin through trading or early tech investments. His holdings came from proceeds linked to growing and dealing cannabis between 2011 and 2012.
Back then, Bitcoin was still relatively unknown, and prices were far lower than what they are today. Collins used those proceeds to buy around 6,000 BTC, which he then split across 12 separate wallets.
Instead of storing the private keys digitally, he went with a more physical approach.
The keys were printed on paper and hidden inside a fishing rod case, which he kept at a rental property in Galway, Ireland. It might have seemed like a safe idea at the time, keeping everything offline and out of reach, but that decision would later turn into a major problem.
Arrest, Lost Keys And A Bitcoin Fortune Sent To Landfill
Things took a turn in 2017 when Collins was arrested.
Following the arrest, the rental property where the fishing rod case was stored was cleared out. His belongings, including the case that reportedly held the private keys, were sent to a landfill.
At that point, access to the wallets was effectively gone.
Without the private keys, there was no way to move or recover the Bitcoin. Authorities treated the funds as criminal proceeds, and an Irish court ruled that they should be confiscated.
But there was a complication, the assets couldn’t actually be accessed.
Both law enforcement and Collins himself believed the Bitcoin was lost forever. The idea of recovering it seemed almost impossible, especially given that the keys were thought to be buried in a landfill somewhere.
Dormant Wallet Activity Raises New Questions
That’s what makes the recent movement so interesting.
After nearly a decade of inactivity, 500 BTC from the stash has now been moved. On-chain data shows that the funds didn’t just shift between unknown wallets, they were transferred into Coinbase.
That detail matters because it suggests an attempt to bring the assets into a more liquid, accessible environment.
It also raises a lot of questions.
If the private keys were truly lost, how were these funds accessed? Was there a backup that wasn’t publicly known? Or were all 12 wallets not stored in the same place as originally believed?
At this point, there aren’t clear answers yet.
But what’s obvious is that at least part of the Bitcoin once thought to be gone is still very much accessible.
Majority Of Funds Still Intact And Potentially Accessible
Even with the 500 BTC now moved, that’s only a fraction of the total holdings.
Out of the original 6,000 BTC, Collins is still believed to have access, at least in theory, to 5,500 BTC. At current prices, that comes out to roughly $389 million.
That’s a huge amount of money, and it changes how people might look at the situation.
For years, the narrative was simple: the Bitcoin was gone, locked away forever due to lost keys. But now, with some of it moving again, that narrative doesn’t fully hold anymore.
It suggests that the remaining funds could also be accessible under certain conditions.
Whether they will be moved anytime soon is another question entirely.
A Rare Reminder Of Bitcoin’s Unique Risks And Possibilities
This situation highlights something unique about Bitcoin.
Ownership is entirely dependent on access to private keys. If the keys are lost, the funds are effectively gone. But if even one copy of those keys still exists somewhere, the assets can suddenly come back to life, even after years of inactivity.
That’s exactly what seems to be happening here.
It also shows how unpredictable long-dormant wallets can be. Just when people assume funds are permanently out of circulation, they can reappear without warning.
For now, the movement of 500 BTC doesn’t answer every question, but it definitely changes the story.
What was once considered a lost fortune buried in a landfill is now, at least partially, back in motion. And with thousands of BTC still untouched, this might not be the last update in this case.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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