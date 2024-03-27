Litecoin Gains Traction As Coinbase Plans Futures Trading

March 26, 2024

Litecoin, a leading cryptocurrency, has seen relatively stable price movement today, registering a modest 0.13% gain. Despite this, on-chain activity paints a promising picture, with the total number of addresses holding Litecoin continuing to surge. 

Currently standing at 8 million, this figure reflects a significant increase of over a million hodlers compared to the same time last year.

Exciting developments are on the horizon for Litecoin, as Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, unveils plans to introduce cash-settled futures contracts for Litecoin. 

This strategic move marks a notable expansion of Coinbase’s product offerings and is poised to enhance accessibility and liquidity for Litecoin traders. 

Pending approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), trading for these futures contracts is scheduled to commence in the first week of April.

Implications Of A Potential Approval Of Litecoin Futures Trading By CFTC

The potential approval of Litecoin futures trading by the CFTC carries several implications for the cryptocurrency and its community. Firstly, it reinforces the regulatory classification of Litecoin as a commodity, further solidifying its position within the cryptocurrency landscape. 

This distinction is pivotal, as it clarifies Litecoin’s regulatory status and distinguishes it from securities, laying the groundwork for future developments such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Moreover, the introduction of Litecoin futures trading streamlines the path towards a potential Litecoin ETF. By establishing a framework for derivatives trading, the CFTC’s approval paves the way for broader market participation and investment opportunities in Litecoin.

Overall, the Litecoin community anticipates an exciting trajectory for the cryptocurrency, with the upcoming launch of futures trading and the potential for further regulatory advancements in April. These developments signal a promising outlook for Litecoin’s growth and adoption in the cryptocurrency market.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: gopixa/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.