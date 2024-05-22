Litecoin Dominates BitPay Transactions As Whales Amass $230M In LTC

Litecoin continues to assert its dominance in the cryptocurrency transaction space, holding the top spot for transactions on BitPay for the fifth consecutive month.
Averaging over 40% of all transactions this year, Litecoin’s transaction volume surpasses the combined total of the next three most-used cryptocurrencies on the platform.
Litecoin is by far #1 for transactions, actually for the fifth month in a row, on @BitPay. Averaging this year with over 40% of all their transactions. Actually, more than the next three combined. 🤯
But, there's a new chart to track, Payouts! And $LTC is tied for the top spot.… pic.twitter.com/1jmQY8HErg
— Litecoin (@litecoin) May 20, 2024
This significant usage underscores Litecoin’s growing acceptance and utility in the digital payments ecosystem. Alongside its transaction prowess, Litecoin has also seen substantial interest from large-scale investors, commonly referred to as whales. Over the past month, these whales have accumulated $2.75 million worth of Litecoin, totaling a staggering $230 million.
🐋Litecoin whales have amassed $2.75M worth of $LTC, totaling $230M over the past month.
📌Notably, 900K $LTC were acquired in a single day on May 10th.
With #Litecoin currently trading at $83.39, what might this signify for its future trajectory? 📈 pic.twitter.com/mDoRzshsXD
— TheNewsCrypto (@The_NewsCrypto) May 20, 2024
In a particularly notable instance, on May 10th, Litecoin whales acquired 900,000 LTC in a single day. This marked the highest daily net inflow since February, highlighting a strong surge in institutional and large-scale investor interest. According to data from Intotheblock, a total of 2,751,633 LTC were accumulated by whale addresses in the past 30 days.
Litecoin whales accumulated 2,751,633 LTC in the past 30 days.
On May 10th, these addresses had a net inflow of over 900k $LTC, the highest daily amount since February. pic.twitter.com/oDR4QG1Xjt
— IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) May 20, 2024
Good Sentiment Around Litecoin Following Whales Accumulation
The accumulation trend among Litecoin whales signals strong confidence in the cryptocurrency’s future prospects. This strategic buying behavior not only supports the price of Litecoin but also indicates a belief in its long-term value and utility.
As Litecoin continues to lead in transaction volume on BitPay and attract significant whale investment, its position in the cryptocurrency market appears increasingly robust. These developments suggest that Litecoin is not only a preferred choice for everyday transactions but also a valuable asset for large investors looking to secure their holdings in a reliable and widely-used cryptocurrency.
With its combination of high transaction volume and substantial whale accumulation, Litecoin is well-positioned to maintain its prominence in the digital currency landscape. As more investors and users recognize its advantages, Litecoin’s influence and adoption are likely to grow even further.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: dusanzidar/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch