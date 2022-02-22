Legend of Fantasy War Top Metaverse Coin Gaining the Most Price on CoinMarketCap

Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) is up over 31% today, making it the top Metaverse coin gaining the most price today on CoinMarketCap. Let’s look at Legend of Fantasy War and its token LFW and see why the price is rising?
What Is Legend of Fantasy War (LFW)?
Launching its token in October 2021, Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) is an RPG blockchain-based game built on BNB Chain. The game is made with the Unity game engine, providing an immersive experience for players.
Legend of Fantasy War gameplay revolves around users assembling their army of NFT heroes, taking on battles, and leading them to victory. Each NFT hero features unique attributes and skills, and since the characters are blockchain-based, players have full ownership of their in-game assets.
The average cost of an NFT character at the time of writing is 1 BNB, quite a considerable investment when it comes to Metaverse games.
The initial investment can quickly pay for itself as users participate in LFWs economy and use their NFTs to earn rewards. In addition, players can sell their NFT heroes at any time, essentially making their investment back.
LFW’s NFT marketplace is highly active, and users will soon be able to purchase equipment, consumables, fashion, and land.
The native token to the game is LFW, enabling users to purchase in-game items and serving as the primary utility asset on the platform.
You can purchase LFW on PancakeSwap.
Why Is Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) Price Rising?
LFW is the top-performing Metaverse coin on CoinMarketCap today, rising over 30% at the time of writing.
One possible reason for today’s price hike could be the mysterious announcement on LFW’s Twitter:
🎮 Play. Invest. Earn. Repeat.
Get ready 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/keXgyOf6sr
— Legend of Fantasy War (@Legend_LFW) February 21, 2022
The Tweet states that an upcoming explosion with an enigmatic message is shown in the image.
It’s unclear what the announcement entails precisely, but the market showed significant bullish momentum today for LFW.
At the time of writing, LFW’s market cap is $2.9 million, making this a highly underrated project. In addition, the 24-hour trading volume is at $786k, quite significant for a project this size.
Overall, LFW has excellent long-term potential, and the token is a must-watch in February 2022.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse coins.
