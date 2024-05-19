Learn what’s up with Binance (BNB), Worldcoin (WLD), and  DTX Exchange (DTX)

Binance (BNB) Announces 54th Project, Worldcoin (WLD) to Release Tokens, while DTX Exchange (DTX) Eyes Major Leap
Users often show interest in Binance (BNB) and Worldcoin (WLD). Why? Both make drastic updates regularly.
Yet, DTX Exchange (DTX) may gain all the attention. It’s a new token with the potential to compete with UniSwap. In fact, DTX can become a better exchange than most options available.
Let’s learn how.
Binance (BNB) uncovers new project
The Binance (BNB) team is excited to announce its 54th project, Notcoin (NOT). It’ll be launched on Binance (BNB) Launchpool on May 16, 2024.
In fact, Binance (BNB) aims to use NOT for teaching people about web3. In fact, it plans to use a tap-to-earn mining feature. Moreover, NOT’s webpage may be live soon. Furthermore, users can stake their Binance (BNB) and FDUSD in different pools.
Currently, NOT’s maximum supply is 103 billion coins. However, its initial supply will be 102,719,221,714 coins. Hence, Binance (BNB) users can expect the potential for widespread use. Yet, investors need to wait to see how NOT may affect BNB. Currently, BNB trades at $579.01, a 1.07% price boost within a day.
Worldcoin (WLD) faces criticism
Recently, the Worldcoin (WLD) Foundation launched its protocol. It’s an eye-scanning protocol. Since its launch, the protocol has caused chaos in the market. But, How?
It happened after DeBank’s top 10 wallet owner bashed Worldcoin (WLD). He believes that WLD involves Sam Altman and OpenAI in its protocol. Moreover, he called Worldcoin (WLD) a fake scheme!
He said Worldcoin (WLD) aims to only benefit its team and insiders. Thus, it can be a lousy investment for others. He also pointed out that Worldcoin (WLD) offers basic income to users. Thus, it may not help users grow their capital faster.
However, the Worldcoin Foundation planned to release $200 million worth of WLD. These tokens will go to trading firms. Additionally, this move could add another 18% to the total circulating supply. Thus, less-known market players can buy it at a discount. Currently, investors can buy WLD at $4.95, a 0.42% drop within a day.
DTX Exchange (DTX) sells more tokens at Presale
DTX Exchange (DTX) is a new decentralized crypto exchange. Yet, it offers centralized services, too. Its main focuses are security, easy access, and speed. Hence, DTX Exchange (DTX) offers better liquidity.
Further, DTX Exchange (DTX) provides a user-friendly interface for traders. In fact, it’s easy to use for both experienced, and new traders. DTX Exchange (DTX) goes beyond cryptos. It offers foreign exchange, CFDs, equities, and commodities. It covers over 120,000 financial assets.
Additionally, it offers a feature-rich network. Hence, it helps users lock in more profitable trading and investing. Currently, DTX Exchange (DTX) is hosting a live presale. Here, it trades at $0.04. It’s a fantastic price to enter a network with robust potential. In fact, soon, DTX’s price will jump to $0.06.
Experts are noticing DTX’s success in presale phase one, and its growth in phase 2. They believe it can surpass big names like UniSwap in the future.
Key Takeaways
Binance (BNB) introduces NOT to educate about web3. Meanwhile, Worldcoin’s (WLD) eye-scanning protocol faces skepticism. DTX Exchange (DTX) emerges as a potential game-changer. In fact, it resembles Uniswap but with broader capabilities. The DTX’s presale success hints at future potential.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.