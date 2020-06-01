How to Learn Any Skill Fast

Lifelong learning is something that is sought after by many – 73% of American adults feel that they are lifelong learners, and half feel underskilled and fear that they are missing out on growth opportunities. Lifelong learning can help you prepare for life in many different ways, explaining why so many try to be successful lifelong learners.
Lifelong learners have been shown to make new friends and connections, feel more involved in their communities, and have become more open to accepting volunteer opportunities. Lifelong learning can also help you adapt to circumstances changing quickly around you, such as when you lose your job, changes in work duties, and when technology advances. It can also help you by improving your memory, help to fine-tune your emotional intelligence, and increase your language skills. Lifelong learning can also improve your confidence as it gives you a feeling of accomplishment, makes you feel more ready to take on new challenges and new ventures. A new perspective can be made by lifelong learners as it can change your mind and attitude by looking beyond what you already know. It can also change your perspective in other ways such as the more you learn, the better of an understanding you have of the world and it can help you go outside of your comfort zone and help you to prepare for new opportunities.
Accomplishments that are made because of lifelong learning can help forge new pathways seeded deep inside our brains. Every time we learn a new thing our brain chemistry changes, and repeating stimulation of 2 neurons simultaneously creates new links between and after this link is created, stimulating one will activate the other. This can make doing the same task easier for our brains by requiring less attention and focus.
