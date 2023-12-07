Leading Crypto Trader Advises Against NEO Investments; Highlights Emerging Cryptocurrencies as Alternatives

Advanced crypto traders evaluate Neo (NEO) as a particularly high-risk investment for the forthcoming term. Meanwhile, Terra Classic (LUNC) and VC Spectra (SPCT) have earned recognition as the best altcoins to buy in 2023, so let’s analyze the details and try to detect the best cryptocurrency to invest in today.
- Neo (NEO) bears expect drops under $10.50 by the end of 2023.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) could increase over $0.00030 by December 15.
- VC Spectra (SPCT) provides 900% gains before SPCT hits exchanges.
NEO Price Prediction: Could NEO Drop Under $10.50?
The price of NEO has decreased by 3.03% within two days, from $12.21 on December 3 to $11.84 on December 5. Furthermore, NEO bears point out that NEO has been unable to surpass the $12.50 threshold since November 12, which is one of the several reasons why many crypto experts have recently given pessimistic NEO price predictions.
More precisely, bears claim that NEO could decrease beneath the $10.50 level by the end of December as NEO holders move away to platforms that provide more substantial short-term rewards.
On the other hand, some crypto enthusiasts rank NEO among the top altcoins to buy in 2023 due to NEO’s massive future potential. Thus, NEO enthusiasts are convinced that the imminent launch of NEO’s EVM-compatible sidechain could significantly improve NEO’s interoperability and bring about surges above $13.20 by the year’s close.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Bulls Expect Rallies Above $0.00030
Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by an outstanding 106.49% over five days, from $0.00011 on November 30 to $0.00024 on December 5. Crypto experts single out Terra Classic (LUNC) as one of the best coins to invest in 2023 due to Terraform Labs’ viable strategic investments.
Liquidity Deployment (LD) Impact Analysis:
Uncovering the Cascading Effects of @terra_money 's Strategic Investment in @astroport_fi on Nov 14th.
A 25% increase in daily txs and a remarkable 9x surge in new users 🧵 https://t.co/W6UK0emF84 pic.twitter.com/SAErA2SWx8
— 0xHaM☰d (@0xham3d_eth) November 25, 2023
Furthermore, Terra Classic (LUNC) bulls expect more pronounced price rallies over the next term after Binance enabled trading on the LUNC/TRY spot trading pair on December 5. Therefore, LUNC enthusiasts are convinced that Terra Classic will manage to sustain its bullish momentum and increase over $0.00030 by the middle of December.
Conversely, Terra Classic (LUNC) bears warn that LUNC’s increased price volatility could soon result in a prolonged negative trend. In the worst-case scenario, Terra Classic (LUNC) holders could expect dips toward $0.00007 by the end of the year.
Smart Traders Recognize VC Spectra (SPCT) as the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Today
VC Spectra (SPCT) is a powerful decentralized hedge fund that provides universal access to the most advanced investments in the broader crypto space. Thus, VC Spectra (SPCT) holders can identify the latest trends in various lucrative market niches and obtain maximized gains from their smart investments in the developing Web3 sector.
On top of that, VC Spectra (SPCT) boasts cutting-edge AI-powered algorithms that detect the most attractive opportunities in current blockchain platforms. Hence, VC Spectra (SPCT) investors can trade with minimized risks and obtain many unique benefits, such as quarterly dividends.
In addition, VC Spectra (SPCT) incorporates an outstanding deflationary burn mechanism and brings community voting rights for future investment decisions. On top of that, SPCT adopters also receive exclusive access to unbelievable pre-ICO discounts.
VC Spectra (SPCT) is currently priced at $0.077, which means that Stage 5 investors can expect remarkable profits when SPCT soon hits the targeted $0.080. While the presale target denotes a fantastic 900% surge from the starting $0.008, the returns are bound to get exponentially higher after the official launch of VC Spectra (SPCT).
Experienced traders praise SPCT as a better long-term investment than Neo (NEO) and Terra Classic (LUNC), so make sure to chip in today and obtain a substantial bonus on any deposit!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.