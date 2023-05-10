KuCoin (KCS) And Polygon (MATIC) News: Collateral Network (COLT) Set For 35x Growth

The presale launch of Collateral Network (COLT) has become one of the most explosive events in the crypto world. The presale tokens of Collateral Network are getting sold out fast, and its market value is destined to grow by 35x in the coming weeks. Even holders of KuCoin (KCS) and Polygon (MATIC) have queued up to become early Collateral Network (COLT) investors.
KuCoin’s (KCS) Social Image Drops After Hacking Incident
KuCoin’s social image has taken a severe blow after its Twitter account was hacked, and over $22k worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen. Acknowledging the hacking attack, KuCoin stated that its Twitter account was compromised for about 45 minutes on April 24.
KuCoin clarified that only its Twitter handle was breached, and it regained control of its account after some time. Moreover, KuCoin has promised to reimburse the victims affected by the latest hacking event. However, investors have expressed concerns over KuCoin’s future growth due to its declining social image.
The price of KuCoin (KCS) has plummeted by over 4% in the past week. Thus, KuCoin (KCS) is currently changing hands at $7.80.
Polygon (MATIC) Joins Hands With Neowiz
Polygon has received a major market push from Neowiz, a South Korean game publisher. Recently, Neowiz announced that it would encourage the development of the next-gen Web3 games on the Polygon network.
Polygon and Intella X, a subsidiary of Neowiz, have signed a partnership to establish a $10-million gaming accelerator fund. According to the Polygon community, this new development will encourage more developers to build games in the network’s ecosystem.
Polygon’s partner base has increased significantly in recent months. Leading asset manager, Franklin Templeton, has also joined the Polygon network to offer on-chain funds. However, Polygon’s (MATIC) price is down by 7% on the monthly chart, and it is available to trade at $1.
Collateral Network (COLT) Gains Massive Trust Of Market Bulls
Collateral Network is a new platform set to revolutionize the lending market, currently estimated to be worth $4.5 trillion globally. Collateral Network (COLT) is a crowdlending platform that allows people to use physical assets’ value to unlock liquidity and use them as collateral.
Its innovative approach opens a new way to the lending process; until now, it was only affordable for those with large amounts of money or capable of dodging the traditional banking and financial institutions’ obstacles.
Collateral Network mints fractionalized non-fungible tokens (NFTs) against collateralized assets to allow borrowers to unlock liquidity. These assets include vintage cars, gold, watches, jewelry, diamonds, and others. These fractional NFTs are bought by multiple lenders in an open, decentralized marketplace. After settling their loan amount, borrowers can redeem the assets. Collateral Network (COLT) allows lenders to earn a weekly passive income after purchasing the platform’s NFTs. Investors will be given full control of their loans, as they will hold their own keys and become their own banks.
COLT holders will be entitled to numerous benefits, such as governance rights, access to auctions of distressed assets, discounts on transaction fees, staking rewards, and others. Moreover, presale COLT holders will be granted exclusive access to the platform’s VIP members club.
Currently, Collateral Network is in its presale stage, and a COLT token is presently available to purchase at $0.014, with a 40% deposit bonus. The value of Collateral Network is forecasted to rise by 3500% during the presale round. Experts also believe that early COLT investors will get a staggering 100x profit after the token’s listing on exchanges.
