Justin Sun Stakes $150M in Ethereum as Whales Quietly Load Up

Ethereum whales are back in accumulation mode, and this time, it’s not just retail panic-buying. It’s the big names making moves.
Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, just staked 45,000 ETH, worth $154.5 million, through Lido, the largest Ethereum liquid staking platform.
The deposit came shortly after he withdrew the same amount from AAVE, suggesting a calculated shift from lending yield to staking rewards.
Sun now holds roughly $534 million in Ethereum, slightly more than his TRX holdings of around $519 million. For someone who built an empire on TRON, this is a loud statement, Ethereum is still the king of smart contracts, and Sun knows it.
Data from Arkham Intelligence confirms the transfer, with on-chain records showing the move was executed in a single transaction, causing a minor uptick in Lido’s total value locked.
The Billion-Dollar ETH Whale Accumulation
Justin Sun isn’t the only one making aggressive plays. Over the past three days, on-chain data shows whales have purchased 394,682 ETH, worth roughly $1.37 billion.
In a market where most traders are still waiting for Bitcoin to confirm a breakout, the smart money is quietly building exposure to Ethereum. These are not retail-level buys, these are multi-million dollar inflows from institutional and high-net-worth wallets.
On-chain researcher 0xNonceSense noted that the pattern of accumulation coincides with ETH’s recent dip, suggesting whales are dollar-cost averaging heavily rather than chasing price action.
Tom Lee’s Bitmine Makes a Big Entrance
Adding fuel to the bullish narrative, Tom Lee’s Bitmine just purchased 40,718 ETH, a transaction valued at $137 million.
This buy alone represents over 10% of total whale accumulation this week.
The move signals confidence from institutional players even as Ethereum hovers around consolidation levels. Bitmine’s aggressive positioning suggests they’re not waiting for the next breakout, they’re betting on it.
Market watchers see this as a strong vote of confidence in Ethereum’s fundamentals. If institutions are increasing exposure while the broader market hesitates, it could mark the early stages of a new accumulation phase.
Ethereum’s Record 24,192 TPS, A New Scaling Era
While the whales accumulate, Ethereum itself just hit a record 24,192 transactions per second (TPS), the highest throughput in its history.
This surge in network performance is largely thanks to Layer 2 solutions, especially Lighter, which alone processes around 4,000 TPS consistently since launch.
This milestone marks the beginning of Ethereum’s scaling era, where L2s take over the execution layer, turning Ethereum into a settlement and security backbone for the entire ecosystem.
The improvement isn’t just a technical milestone, it’s a narrative shift. For years, Ethereum critics pointed at slow transaction speeds and high gas fees as proof that it couldn’t scale. But now, the data says otherwise.
Developers and analysts see this as proof that Ethereum’s roadmap is working. L2s are no longer experimental; they’re production-ready and driving real usage.
The Bigger Picture: Smart Money Accumulation
When Ethereum whales buy during quiet markets, it often signals the start of a new accumulation cycle.
Smart money tends to act before narratives shift, before headlines change, and long before retail buyers notice.
That’s exactly what’s happening now.
- 394,682 ETH bought in just three days
- $1.37 billion in inflows
- 45,000 ETH staked by Justin Sun
- 40,718 ETH bought by Bitmine
These aren’t coincidence-level moves, they’re strategic plays by entities that understand where the market is heading.
Ethereum’s fundamentals are stronger than ever: record throughput, strong validator yields, and a deepening ecosystem of L2 projects.
And while prices consolidate, on-chain data shows consistent outflows from exchanges, a signal that investors are moving ETH off trading platforms and into long-term storage or staking.
Why the Market Should Pay Attention
The combination of whale accumulation and record network performance paints a bullish medium-term picture for Ethereum.
Historically, similar on-chain activity preceded major rallies. The 2021 bull run began with a comparable wave of whale buying, particularly through staking and long-term holding.
The difference this time is scale and infrastructure. Ethereum’s L2 landscape, including Arbitrum, Optimism, and now Lighter, can handle thousands of transactions per second, supporting a global ecosystem of decentralized apps and finance.
Meanwhile, the liquid staking economy (led by Lido, Rocket Pool, and EigenLayer) provides a new layer of yield opportunities, giving whales an incentive to hold long-term rather than trade short-term.
The Ethereum story right now isn’t just about price, it’s about conviction.
While traders panic about short-term volatility, billionaires and institutions are building long-term exposure.
Justin Sun’s $150M staking move and Bitmine’s $137M purchase are clear statements: the people with the most information and resources are betting on Ethereum’s future.
With record network speeds, surging whale activity, and a maturing ecosystem, Ethereum looks like it’s entering a new phase, one where fundamentals, not hype, lead the charge.
So when you see the next dip, remember who’s buying it.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
