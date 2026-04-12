Justin Sun Blames Trump-Linked WLFI For Backdoor Raid As Tokens Crater 83% From Peaks

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron Network, has made headlines by accusing Donald Trump’s associated crypto project World Liberty Financial (WLFI) of deploying a hidden backdoor in its smart contract, a move that has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry.
Sun, who claims to be the largest individual investor in the project, with a $75 million stake, alleges that members of WLFI’s team added a blacklist function behind closed doors which allows them to freeze user funds on-demand. This functionality was never disclosed to investors, and it runs completely counter to the very principles of decentralization the project claimed to uphold, he argues.
In a stinging public statement, Sun described the feature as “a trap door sold to you as an open door,” claiming it gave unilateral control over user assets without transparency, notice or recourse.
The dispute revolves around Sun’s assertion that his wallet was frozen as of Sept. 2025 without any relevant advance notice or explanation. The frozen assets, originally worth about $75 million, also surged to roughly $700 million before the token’s drop.
After this crash, those holdings were worth about $45 million, so Sun was unable to liquidate or use the funds as he was allegedly on a blacklist.
He also characterizes himself as the “first and single largest victim” of wrongful blacklisting, which he maintains contravenes basic investor rights and the essential tenets of blockchain tech.
The incident has triggered a wave of anxiety among investors, especially those who had embraced the promise of financial freedom and decentralization associated with WLFI.
Claims Of Governance Manipulation And Fee Extraction
Beyond the freeze on the wallet, Sun has also accused the WLFI team of what he describes as systemic misconduct in managing the project.
He alleges that governance votes were rigged to justify controversial decisions, including freezing investor funds. These votes were not transparent, did not allow for meaningful participation and had predetermined outcomes, according to Sun.
He further claims that community consensus is just a facade created by the people pulling the strings behind these processes.
Sun further claims that the team has been secretly siphoning fees from users and treating the crypto community like a “personal ATM.” This behaviour shows a broader pattern which shows that the governance system of the organization gives more relevance to internal control and profit-making than to building user trust and decentralized operations.
If true, the actions would mark a major breach of trust in a project that was promoted as a decentralized financial platform.
The Crisis Deepens: WLFI Token Collapse
These allegations come at a time when the WLFI token is already under significant duress. The asset has fallen off sharply by over 83% from the top of $0.46 and really shows how intense the loss of market value and investor confidence can be.
The steep fall adds insult to the addition given that investors are looking at possible governance risk along with overwhelming financial loss.
The case is especially grim for Sun. His frozen holdings, once worth hundreds of millions of dollars, have been severely wiped out by the token’s plunge, leaving him with few choices and no clear route to a recovery.
The reaction in the wider market highlights how quickly sentiment can evolve within crypto, as worry about transparency and control take hold.
Are the Promises of Decentralization a Hoax?
Central to the argument is a question of substance: can a project be said to be decentralized when it retains opaque forms of control?
Sun’s claims cut to the heart of WLFI’s narrative. He explains that he invested early on in the project as a supporter due to the promise of removing middlemen and bringing decentralized finance to regular users.
The existence of a stealth blacklist function, if true, would contradict that vision, introducing centralized authority into what is meant to be a trustless system.
The controversy is a high-visibility iteration of an ongoing tension in the cryptocurrency business, where the paltry clarity between decentralization and control frequently threatens to disappear. Governance free textMany projects talk about open governance and empowering users, but much of the true game behind the code implementation and model creation doesn’t look like that.
Increasing Calls For Transparency And Industry Accountability
Finally, Sun called upon the WLFI team to release frozen tokens and restore transparency in the project. “You can build trust through integrity, not opaque practices,” he said.
His statement also speaks to larger concerns within the cryptocurrency industry about accountability, standards of governance and protecting investors. However, of course, with the continued evolution of decentralized finance and interaction between blockchains the industry naturally incurs a few surprises along the way as once again we are able to highlight how poorly structured projects are which will need more due diligence undertaken in future.
For now, the WLFI controversy is a cautionary tale. It stresses the importance of examining not only the potential religion of decentralization but also the concrete structures laid out in smart contracts.
Only as events unfold will the WLFI team – and the broader market’s response – determine whether this project has a sustained place in this rapidly evolving crypto landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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