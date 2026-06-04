Jupiter Launches Forecast, Solana’s First Fully Native Prediction Market With Competing Market Makers

Jupiter is not done building. The team behind one of Solana’s most used trading platforms just announced Forecast, a fully native prediction market that plugs directly into the existing Jupiter ecosystem, and the way it handles liquidity is unlike anything currently live on Solana.
The announcement landed on Jupiter Exchange’s official X account and immediately got the attention of traders, market makers, and DeFi builders across the Solana community. Forecast is not just another prediction market, it introduces a competing market maker model that has the potential to change how prediction markets execute trades on the network entirely.
Jupiter is starting with 15-minute crypto markets and plans to expand from there. If the early rollout works the way the team expects, Forecast could do for prediction markets what PropAMMs already did for spot trading on Solana.
What Forecast Actually Is And How It Works
Forecast is built directly into Jupiter Predict, but it brings a different liquidity model to the table, one that goes beyond the single liquidity pool design that most prediction markets currently use. Instead of users trading against one pool, Forecast lets them buy from multiple competing market makers simultaneously.
The mechanism is clean. Any Prop AMM can start quoting into markets they find interesting. When a user comes in to make a trade, they automatically get routed to whichever market maker is offering the best price at that moment. No manual searching, no splitting orders manually across venues, the system does it for them and finds the best execution automatically.
That competitive pressure between market makers is what makes this model different. When market makers compete for order flow on price, users win. Tighter spreads, better fills, and more reliable execution become the natural outcome of having multiple parties all trying to offer the best quote at any given time.
Forecast And Polymarket Are Not In Competition
One thing Jupiter makes clear in its announcement, this is not a move against Polymarket. The team explicitly states they will continue working closely with Polymarket and supporting their markets going forward. Forecast is additive, not a replacement.
What Forecast offers is an additional type of market liquidity that users can take advantage of alongside whatever Polymarket already provides. The two can coexist because they serve overlapping but not identical functions, Polymarket brings its established user base and deep markets, while Forecast brings a native Solana liquidity model optimized around PropAMMs and competing quotes.
For users who already trade on Jupiter Predict, the integration is seamless. Forecast layers in without disrupting the existing experience, just expanding what is available. That kind of backward-compatible rollout is how Jupiter has handled most of its major product additions, and it reduces friction for adoption considerably.
Why Market Tokens Change Everything For Solana Builders
Beyond better prices for users, Forecast is designed with Solana’s broader ecosystem in mind. Each market on Forecast gets its own native token, and that single design decision opens up a significant amount of composability that prediction markets on Solana have not had access to before.
When markets have native tokens, integration for partners becomes straightforward. Protocols building on top of Solana can plug into Forecast markets without the usual friction that comes from trying to compose with liquidity models that were not designed for native integration. The pieces fit together cleanly because they were built to.
Composability is one of those words that gets used loosely in DeFi, but here it has a specific meaning. Native market tokens mean Forecast positions can flow through wallets, protocols, and applications across the Solana ecosystem in ways that a traditional prediction market with a single shared pool cannot support. That opens doors for builders that simply were not there before.
PropAMMs Are Now Entering Prediction Markets
The deeper bet Jupiter is making here is that PropAMMs, the technology that already transformed spot trading on Solana, can replicate that impact in prediction markets. That is a meaningful claim and it is one the team acknowledges directly in the announcement.
PropAMMs changed spot trading on Solana by introducing programmatic, competitive quoting that tightened spreads and improved execution quality across the board. Forecast is the test of whether that same model translates to the prediction market vertical, where liquidity dynamics are different and market structure has historically been harder to optimize.
Starting with 15-minute crypto markets is a deliberate choice. Short-duration markets with high turnover are exactly where execution quality and tight spreads matter most, since positions open and close quickly and even small pricing inefficiencies compound fast. If PropAMMs can prove themselves in that environment, the case for expanding into longer-duration and non-crypto prediction markets becomes much stronger.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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