Joseph Lubin’s Dormant Ethereum Wallet Moves $121M ETH

A wallet linked to Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin has moved for the first time in over three years, transferring $121.6 million worth of ETH into DeFi amid a brutal market collapse that has sent Ether spiraling to its lowest price since early 2024.
The timing could not be more loaded, and the crypto market is paying close attention.
Dormant Wallet Breaks Three Years of Silence
On-chain data tracked by Onchainlens confirms that a wallet associated with Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Consensys, transferred 80,001 ETH, worth approximately $121.6 million at the time of the move, after sitting completely untouched for more than three years. The wallet still holds roughly 243,300 ETH, putting its remaining balance at around $370 million in total value.
Three years of silence followed by a nine-figure move is not the kind of thing that passes unnoticed in crypto. The community immediately flagged it as a potential supply overhang signal, the sort of on-chain activity that precedes OTC distribution, exchange deposits, or DeFi collateralization. As it turns out, this was the latter.
Lubin Routes ETH into MakerDAO to Manage Liquidation Risk
Rather than sending the funds toward an exchange, Lubin moved the ETH into MakerDAO. Lookonchain data shows that 80,000 ETH worth $123.5 million was split across two wallets before being supplied into the lending protocol as collateral. Against that collateral, Lubin currently has $209.26 million in DAI borrowed.
The move appears deliberately defensive. With ETH in freefall, large collateralized positions in DeFi protocols face serious liquidation risk when asset prices drop sharply. By adding fresh ETH collateral into his MakerDAO position, Lubin is effectively shoring up his health factor, buying himself more buffers before his borrowed DAI position reaches liquidation territory. It is risk management in real time, on-chain, for anyone willing to look.
Ether Collapses to 13-month Low With No Floor in Sight
The backdrop to all of this is grim. Ether has collapsed to $1,540, a level not seen since early 2024, and is now trading 67% below its August 2025 all-time high. There is no clear technical support holding and no obvious catalyst for a near-term bounce. The market is in full capitulation mode.
The selling pressure is not just spot. Derivative markets are reflecting the same panic. A staggering $1.28 billion in leveraged long positions were liquidated over just five days, representing one of the most violent deleveraging events Ethereum has experienced in this cycle. When long traders get wiped out at that scale and that speed, it creates a cascading effect, forced selling feeds more forced selling, and confidence evaporates faster than liquidity.
DeFi Exploits and Liquidations Compound the Damage
It is not just macro pressure driving ETH lower. A wave of decentralized finance exploits has hit the ecosystem at precisely the wrong moment, piling onto already fragile market confidence. The combination of a collapsing asset price, mass liquidations, and active protocol attacks is the kind of multi-front pressure that historically takes weeks or months to fully digest.
Capital flight from DeFi has been significant. Investors who might otherwise sit tight and wait out a drawdown are pulling funds from protocols as exploit risks become more acute during periods of high volatility. The result is a vicious cycle where declining TVL amplifies price weakness, which in turn accelerates further outflows.
What Lubin’s Move Signals For The Broader Market
Here is where things get complicated. Lubin’s decision to collateralize his ETH rather than sell it is technically bullish, it signals that he does not want to liquidate his position and retains long-term conviction on the asset. He is borrowing against ETH, not exiting it.
But the fact that a co-founder’s dormant wallet is waking up during a 67% drawdown and actively managing a $209 million DeFi debt position is also a reminder of just how much founder-level supply is still sitting on-chain, watching the market, and reacting to it. The wallet still holds $370 million in ETH. That is structural overhang, regardless of intent, and the market knows it.
Whether Lubin’s MakerDAO position holds through this downturn depends on how far ETH falls from here. If the $1,540 level does not hold and the asset continues to bleed, even this round of collateral top-up may not be enough to prevent a liquidation event, one that would force the protocol to sell his ETH on the open market and add further fuel to the fire.
For now, the Ethereum co-founder is holding on. The market, meanwhile, is still looking for a reason to do the same.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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