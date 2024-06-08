JasmyCoin ORDI Showing Green Charts, but All Eyes Are on a Hot New Memecoin After 400% Pump

JasmyCoin (JASMY) has broken out again and a higher value point is imminent, where many are projecting that a break of $0.05 could be coming soon. ORDI’s price is up 41% on the weekly scale, but all eyes are on the KangaMoon (KANG) presale as its raised over $8 million and its price is up 400%. To see which crypto can climb the most we will go over their on-chart metrics. By the end, we will determine which is one of the best altcoins to invest in.
JasmyCoin Price Rises 53% – Can It Reach New Heights?
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is at a major uptrend as it has risen 53% within the span of a single week. During this time, according to the JasmyCoin price metrics, it went up to $0.041. Moreover, analysts are now bullish on its future, as X (Twitter) analyst Javon Marks recently posted how a breakout to $0.05 could be coming soon.
Moreover, Cryptonewsland also reported that its 95% monthly pump has opened the door to an easy 10x price surge, which could increase the appeal of the JasmyCoin crypto. According to the JasmyCoin price prediction, it can end 2024 at $1.03, making it one of the best altcoins to invest in.
ORDI Up 41% – Can This Help It Ascend Further?
Ordi (ORDI) has seen an upswing fueled by the overall enthusiasm for the future of its network. The RSI and MACD data both showcase bullishness, which could propel its value forward.
Moreover, the ORDI crypto has witnessed a monumental weekly rise of 41%. With this, the ORDI price has moved to $58 where it has now found support. Sentiment on its future is however still bullish, and according to the ORDI price prediction, the crypto can end Q4 of 2024 at $57.13, positioning it as one of the most lucrative altcoins to watch.
KangaMoon (KANG): A Disruptive Force in Crypto with Social and Gamified Rewards
KangaMoon (KANG) implements a strategic fusion of cutting-edge features: Social-Fi and Play-to-Earn (P2E), and this potent blend has attracted over 33,000 users and has banked over $8 million in funding. Analysts have now anticipated an ascent to $9 million by the end of the month, which positions KANG as a top contender in the burgeoning altcoin market.
Moreover, KangaMoon’s appeal is also in its multifaceted design, as Social-Fi incentivizes active engagement on social media platforms, while nurturing a vibrant organic community. The Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanics seamlessly integrate and reward players with KANG tokens for battling and participating in tournaments.
This creates a symbiotic relationship which fosters long-term token utility and fuels KANG’s potential for significant appreciation. With the current Bonus Presale price hovering at a mere $0.025, savvy investors have a limited window to capitalize.
Early adopters have already enjoyed a 400% return, and analysts predict a 100x increase at launch. This presents a compelling entry point for those seeking a potentially lucrative entry into the altcoin market, and the crypto is already live on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, with an anticipated BitMart listing in the near future, making it one of the best altcoins to watch.
Picking the Perfect Crypto for Maximum ROI
Both JasmyCoin and ORDI have displayed bullish on-chart metrics and at this rate could dominate the charts in the future as well. However, the most bullish sentiment was seen with KangaMoon, as it has been dominant on the charts with a 400% uptrend, but also has high ROI potential as it will see major CEX listings following its launch.
Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!
Website: https://Kangamoon.com/
Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.