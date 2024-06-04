JASMY Coin Surge And DWF Labs’ Strategic Moves

In the past week, JASMY Coin has experienced a remarkable surge of 40%, extending its gains to an impressive 88% over the past month.
This bullish trend has attracted significant attention, particularly from DWF Labs, which recently deposited another 12 million JASMY ($461,000) to Binance at $0.03845 per token.
Over the last three days, DWF Labs has been actively unloading JASMY on Binance, depositing a total of 97 million JASMY ($3.3 million).
This strategic unloading has been consistent, with the last transaction occurring just 12 hours ago. Each deposit by DWF Labs has led to a short-term price drop, indicating a possible influence on the market dynamics of JASMY.
#DWFLabs has deposited 97M $JASMY ($3.3M) to #Binance in the past 3 days!
• DWF Labs unloaded $JASMY daily for the past 3 days (last txn was 12 hours ago).
• There was a short-term price drop after each deposit ⚠️.
• Current holding: 24M $JASMY ($841K).
• Est. total profit:… https://t.co/QbwtTcHE0H pic.twitter.com/H2jYfFLUxV
— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) June 3, 2024
DWF Labs Still Holds 24 Million JASMY Token
Despite these fluctuations, DWF Labs’ holdings remain substantial. The firm currently holds 24 million JASMY, valued at approximately $841,000. Their strategic transactions have resulted in an estimated total profit of $9.49 million, reflecting a remarkable 307% gain.
The recent activities of DWF Labs highlight the significant impact large-scale transactions can have on cryptocurrency prices, particularly in short-term scenarios.
As JASMY continues to gain traction, market participants will be closely monitoring such influential players and their trading patterns to anticipate future price movements.
Overall, the surge in JASMY Coin and the active trading by DWF Labs underscore the dynamic and often volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. Investors and traders need to stay vigilant and informed about such developments to navigate the market effectively.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: iloveotto/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch