Italy Locks Down 14 Provinces Over Novel Coronavirus Fear

Italy is one of the countries hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus. To avoid further spreading of the virus, a lockdown has been announced in northern Italy.
When a virus of this magnitude spreads quickly, extreme precautions come into play.
Italy Takes Extreme Coronavirus Measures
For Italian residents, an emergency lockdown affecting millions of people is in their future.
This surprising measure was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this morning.
As part of this measure, all of Lombardy and 14 other provinces will be put under travel restrictions.
When this lockdown will go into effect, remains somewhat unclear at this time.
Italy has confirmed over 5.880 novel coronavirus cases, resulting in 233 deaths, at the time of writing.
It is also the region with the biggest outbreak and fatalities outside of mainland China.
Italian officials are primarily intent on avoiding movement of people entering or leaving the affected areas.
These measures are only the beginning, as additional plans have been unveiled for the rest of the country.
Schools and university classes will remain suspended, and social hubs – bars, restaurants, and sports events – will be on lockdown.
Even funerals will be suspended for the foreseeable future.
Until this outbreak is under control – and treatable – it is likely to assume that other regions will take similar measures.
