Investors Move to Sparklo (SPRK) As Many Investors of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Underwater

The Cryptocurrency market is one of the most contemporary speculative markets, with lots of investors with huge funds wanting to make high returns on their investments in anticipation of making the right investment choice. The crypto market is arguably very volatile with the possibility of making high returns and also the possibility of making high losses.
According to recent blockchain data, a noteworthy number of investors who have invested in popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are underwater, which translates to having unrealized losses.
Moreover, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) could see some positive price action shortly, it is always wise to look for other opportunities with higher growth potential, like the upcoming next-generation cryptocurrency project Sparklo.
Since memecoin are cryptocurrencies based on memes and have a reputation of offering no real-world tangible use case. They are often community driven and are very volatile, which means they are subjected to extreme changes in price over a short period. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are the two most popular memecoins in the cryptocurrency market.
Sparklo (SPRK) Upcoming Next Generation Crypto Project
The first alternative investment platform geared toward investment in precious metals for investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts will be developed by Sparklo. Precious metals like Silver, gold, and platinum can all be invested in thanks to a dedicated fractionalized trading and investment platform.
By lowering the entry barrier and making precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum bars widely available for everyone, Sparklo seeks to be the first of its type in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Each investment will produce a fractionalized NFT that the users of the platform can use to make investments. There’s also an option for the real word assets to be delivered to any location of choice if the user purchases the entire NFT.
NFTs that represent investments in real-world precious metals such as platinum, gold, and silver bars will be available for investors to invest in. The team is processing a KYC application and the results will be posted this month. Interfi Network conducted an audit to ensure that the platform is secure and users’ funds are protected from hacking attempts.
Sparklo is currently on presale for a price of just $0.017 with a 30% bonus on all purchases. With a presale price of $0.017, it might probably be a good time to invest in Sparklo which has a good potential of generating significant returns on investment.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Investors’ Unrealized Losses
In particular, a bulk of Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors have also suffered losses. With the price of $0.00001 in the past 24 hours for Shiba Inu (SHIB), 68% of the token buyers are having losses, while only 3% and 28% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors can break even or even make profit.
Conversely, Dogecoin (DOGE) investors appear to fare better, with 54% of Dogecoin (DOGE) investors, reporting gains on their investments. Only 4% and 43% of Dogecoin (DOGE) investors are breaking even or losing money.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.