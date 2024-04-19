Investors Flock to DTX After Recent Downturns in BNB and Shiba Inu – Here’s Why

In the wake of significant downturns in popular cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin (BNB) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), investors are pivoting their attention towards DTX Exchange (DTX) with increasing enthusiasm. As traditional options face uncertainty, investors may be at a loss regarding what crypto to buy for attractive gains.
Stick around to find out why this newcomer, DTX, is shaking the DeFi space.
DTX Exchange Presale Success: Eyes Set on 275% Rise
DTX Exchange (DTX) could easily turn out to be the best crypto for beginners. How so? With its minimal trading costs, DTX offers traders an ideal platform to maximize their investments, all while fostering a community-centric approach. Beyond the allure of prospective airdrops, community members enjoy valuable governance and voting rights. DTX boasts a diverse array of products, including the DTX wallet and multitier accounts, catering to a wide spectrum of user needs and elevating the overall trading experience.
The recent success of DTX’s presale, with a staggering $200K raised in stage 1, holds profound significance amid the current market dynamics. This achievement has reverberated throughout the bullish landscape, casting a shadow over numerous new projects and positioning DTX as one of the best cryptos to buy now.
As the ongoing presale continues, investors are presented with a prime opportunity to join DTX Exchange at $0.02. With the token primed for further growth in its upcoming Stage 2 at the price of $0.075, DTX will exhibit a 275% ascent.
BEP 336 Announcement Sparks BNB 14.71% Decline
In an announcement as the second week of March 2024 ended, BNB Smart Chain revealed its anticipation for a significant upgrade, BEP 336, drawing inspiration from Ethereum’s EIP 4844. According to statements from the BNB chain, BEP 336 is expected to deliver substantial transaction cost reductions alongside enhancements in network performance.
Following the news, BNB coin price witnessed a 14.71% slide within a month as it shifted from $630.56 to $537.83 by the third week of April. Expert projections indicate that BNB’s value could rise to $957.75 by Q4 2024, registering a 78.08% uptick from $537.83.
With this hot and cold performance, it is no wonder that investors would rather buy DTX.
SHIB’s FHE Integration: Modest 0.58% Rise Signals Potential for Future Gains
In the first week of March 2024, Shiba Inu (SHIB) announced its newest development: the incorporation of Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) into its ecosystem. This innovation provides unmatched privacy for $SHIB holders, establishing the SHIB community as one of the pioneers in the Web3 sphere to benefit from comprehensive on-chain data security.
This SHIB news elicited a modest 0.58% upswing by the third week of April as Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose from $0.00002251 to $0.000022.64. Could SHIB witness better gains in the future? Experts forecast that SHIB will exchange hands at $0.00005803, implying a 156.32% jump from $0.000022.64.
Granted, SHIB is performing better than BNB, but DTX takes the day when comparing the three.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.