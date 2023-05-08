Investors Choose Sparklo (SPRK) Above Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC)

Analysts are pointing to Sparklo (SPRK) as a project worth investing in while Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) leave investors worried about their future prices. Sparklo is presently in public presale, with holders expecting 40x profits before the presale concludes.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis Predicted by Market Analysts and Traders
If the Litecoin (LTC) price continues to close daily candles above the $84.20 level, it might reach the $93.66 level.
If the price of Litecoin (LTC) closes daily candles below the $84 level, the cryptocurrency will seek to reach the $80 level. If the price of Litecoin (LTC) ends daily with candles above the $94 level, it might achieve the objective of $101. At press time, Litecoin (LTC) is still under heavy bearish pressure, with bulls facing rejection at the $90.00 level.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis Predicts a Bullish and Bearish Indication, Which Way Does it Go
Avalanche (AVAX) cryptocurrency is now stabilizing around the $17 price level, displaying both bullish and bearish indications. The Avalanche (AVAX) coin is now trading at $16.95, representing a 1.27% price rise in the last 24 hours. However, the trading volume of Avalanche (AVAX) has decreased by 1.06% in the last 24 hours.
In terms of the Avalanche (AVAX) price, analysts expect that it will go sideways before falling to $16.00 per Avalanche (AVAX) token, continuing the downturn. If the Avalanche (AVAX) price continues to finish daily candles above the 16.49$ level stated in the research, it might reach the 18.60$ level.
Avalanche (AVAX) price might hit the next objective of $20 if daily candles close over 18.60$. If Avax closes daily candles below 16.49$, its target price might be 15.50$.
Sparklo Rapidly Attracting the Attention of Investors to an Alternative Platform
Sparklo aims to create the first blockchain investment platform devoted to trading and investing in Silver, Gold, and Platinum. It plans on maintaining the current conditions of precious metal investments while making use of all the advantages of adopting blockchain technology.
Sparklo will connect global buyers and merchants. When they want to buy or sell something, they can all provide price quotes to each other in the same way that traders on traditional metal investment platforms can.
Interfi Network has approved Sparklo, and the platform’s KYC application has been approved. Also, the platform will lock up liquidity for 100 years and team tokens for 1,000 days.
Due to Sparklo’s use of blockchain technology, which enables safe, open transactions without middlemen, investors can rest comfortably knowing their money is secure.
The platforms’ token presale is currently ongoing with stage two . Each Sparklo (SPRK) token is currently being sold for just $0.019 providing early investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts with yet another wonderful opportunity to participate in the new endeavor.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.