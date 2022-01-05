Investing In Cryptocurrency: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Ethereum

The blockchain industry is no doubt promising. It’s how the future financial systems are predicted to operate.
However, this successful disruption of the blockchain industry would not have been possible had it not been for a few select cryptocurrencies. Ethereum is one of those cryptocurrencies that fueled this revolution.
Taking a chapter from the Bitcoin whirlwind, this virtual currency took the goals of a more transparent ecosystem to the next level.
However, a safe transaction method doesn’t cut it for an investment venture. Does it now?
Ethereum is highly profitable in so many ways.
Is it worth investing in Ethereum? This is exactly what this blog post will demystify to you.
By the end of this post, you will be able to make an informed decision on whether to invest in cryptocurrency and how to do it efficiently.
5 Reasons why you must invest in Ethereum in 2022
Decentralizing transactions, Ethereum created maximum security around the way someone performs a transaction. What makes Ethereum even more lucrative?
The cryptocurrency has its currency, Ether.
Taking out the involvement of 3rd parties is a significant step that this cryptocurrency takes to make your transaction ecosystem safer.
No wonder Ethereum is among one of the favorite cryptocurrencies of the globe.
However, if you are still not pumped about this cryptocurrency yet, here are the top 5 reasons that surely will.
1. It is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency
Ethereum, the brainchild of Vitalik Buterin, is now the second-largest virtual currency after Bitcoin. Are you curious to know what is leading to such a high adoption rate of this cryptocurrency? Here are the top reasons.
a. Transparency
One of the key reasons that make Ethereum a prime choice of global crypto investors is its transparency.
Integrating the revolutionary POS (proof-of-stake) blockchain technology ensures the authenticity of ownership across the Ethereum ecosystem. What follows is a robust asset recovery system.
Its first fork helped investors recover their assets successfully after the hack of DAO.
b. Safety
Transactions on the Ethereum platform are super safe and secured. EY has even developed a set of privacy tools for the Ethereum ecosystem, Nightfall, to give added privacy.
However, the foundational method that Ethereum’s creator uses to ensure safety is by introducing Ether, the currency’s very own coin.
With no third-party infiltration in its ecosystem, transactions of Ether are much less prone to digital vulnerabilities and hacks.
c. Accessibility
If you have ever wondered where you can buy Ethereum, fret not.
Accessibility is one of the core reasons Ethereum made it to the most popular cryptocurrency list quickly.
Its flexibility is so high that you can even buy Ethereum with a credit card or debit card. All you need to do is get a trader account with the bank you are already operating with. Yet, there are so many other ways in which you can get your hands on Ether.
From peer-to-peer exchange portals, Ether ATMs to trading platforms, each source facilitates easy navigation and currency transactions.
The fun part is that almost every major crypto exchange globally supports Ethereum trading.
2. Its evaluation keeps rising
The evaluation of Ethereum’s currency, Ether, is unprecedented. The value of Ether has only seen a steep high in the past few months. At this moment, Ethereum shows a sign of touching an all-time high price of $637.
It is predicted to grow even more. However, if the forecast number fails to impress you, here are a few reasons that will.
a. The great NFT movement
Non-fungible tokens, popularly known as NFTs, are another significant element that stoked the fire for Ethereum adoption.
It creates an excellent opportunity for taxpayers to optimize their taxes through NFT intangible capital assets. All you have to do is file your taxes and redeem the intangible assets.
b. Ether is backed by its colossal fanbase
Ether’s loyal fanbase is a foundational reason behind the potential long-term success of this cryptocurrency.
Since the launch of Ethereum 2.0, it has reached a whopping 4 million in stakeholdership. Stoking this fire comes the media hype.
Some of the biggest names in the crypto world speak of its potential to outpace Bitcoin in terms of profit and market capitalization.
c. Ether acts as the storehouse of value
A significant chunk of Ethereum investors looks at it as powerful storehouses of value. This puts Ether to compete with gold, silver, real estate, and other traditional investment opportunities.
It’s safe to say here that even if a sizable investment portion from this trillion-dollar investment is reallocated to Ether, it can grow exponentially.
3. It has a competitive advantage
One of the critical advantages of Ethereum is that it gives you leverage over every other cryptocurrency. To do so, it applies multiple methods.
Here are a few key ones.
a. Ether has the UNISWAP advantage
Ethereum’s vertically integrated ecosystem gives a considerable boost to its long-term performance and sustainability.
Every transaction performed on the Ethereum blockchain has to pass through Ethereum. This factor primarily becomes significant because of the many DEXs running Ethereum coins.
It generates an unprecedented demand in the Ethereum market. UNISWAP is one of the critical DEXs that can unlock this cryptocurrency’s potential in the long term.
b. Ether is aligned to crypto regulation
The world is slowly becoming crypto-friendly.
While major federations are recognizing the benefits and power of this technology on the one hand, on the other, it is making amends in its trading policies to facilitate hassle-free crypto trading across the globe.
All these recent policy updates play to Ethereum’s advantage. Being the second most popular cryptocurrency, it draws in many investment opportunities.
4. It has a technical advantage
Technical robustness is another area that puts Ether in the list of cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on. To fuel its technological advantage, it brings in build parity and integrates decentralized blockchain concepts.
Here are a few ways it ensures that its technology adds to its advantage.
a. Ether is built on a user-friendly programming language
One of the core reasons behind the success of Ethereum lies in the programming language used to create the platform on Solidity. Anyone well-versed with Python and C++ can learn this programming language with ease.
The flat learning curve of this coding language ensured the mass adoption of this digital currency by developers across the globe.
b. Ethereum’s virtual machine
Ethereum’s Virtual Machine (EVM) is one of the cornerstone launches that boost its adoption rate. You can build pretty much anything on this complex, programmable platform.
To date, it has powered the development of thousands of smart contracts globally.
However, it is crucial to notice that since its developers need to use Ethereum to use the EVM, it creates a more secure future for this cryptocurrency.
5. It can be the future of the crypto world
It has every indication of dominating the future of the crypto industry. Disrupting the traditional systems with a controlled ecosystem, Ethereum brings in the much-needed decentralization that fosters comprehensive transparency and parity.
Here are a few ways how it is changing the future of the world.
a. Ethereum’s multi-level applications
Ethereum’s applications are not restricted to financial activities only. It has penetrated every vertical of business operations and transactions.
From supply chain, healthcare to employment, more and more sectors realize the benefits of this blockchain movement. With Ethereum 2.0, it has reinforced its strength towards solving other problems. But, this is not the only reason why Ethereum is such a force to reckon.
There’s more.
Looking at the current market, a significant number of businesses are adopting cryptocurrency as payment. Ethereum tends to be one of their first choices.
However, what is overwhelming here is that it keeps rising.
It’s safe to say that you can experience an upsurge in how the global consumer market does business in the next few years.
b. Ethereum stands the test of time
Ethereum is one of the oldest platforms ever built in the blockchain space.
Owing to this, a significant number of projects that the Ethereum platform carries date back many years and are reiterated based on market realities experienced over time.
There is in-built resilience in the platform.
This quality to sustain has contributed significantly to ensuring that the world sees Ether as the cryptocurrency of the future.
Conclusion
Ethereum shows every potential to change the future of the world.
It can bring more transparency, but it can help create the necessary shift, establishing a decentralized economy.
However, here is some parting advice.
Although highly profitable, the cryptocurrency is highly volatile and is subject to market risks. If you are starting with crypto, this might not be the best cryptocurrency, to begin with.
However, if you still want to experiment, it is always good to diversify your portfolio. Invest in other forms of cryptocurrency. This will keep you afloat while learning to swim in the Ether market.
Disclosure: This is not financial advice. The article is provided for entertainment and education purposes only. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.