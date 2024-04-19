Institutional Investors Back ETFSwap (ETFS) Over Uniswap (UNI) To Become The Leading DeFi Trading Platform

Launched in 2018, Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that employs automated market-making as its trading model. Being one of the first exchanges in the DeFi market, it has become a favorite for many crypto enthusiasts, controlling over 19% of the DeFi market value and amassing over $4 Billion in market cap.
However, another trading platform is attempting to overtake Uniswap (UNI) at the top of the DeFi scene. The platform, ETFSwap (ETFS), has wooed many institutional investors with its innovative approach and abundant potential. That is why its presale is selling fast, with over 19 million tokens already sold.
This article will reveal what it is about ETFSwap (ETFS) that institutional investors find so attractive and how you can join the winning team before the presale ends.
Why ETFSwap Overtake Uniswap (UNI) To Become King Of DeFi
ETFSwap (ETFS) is a decentralized platform that aims to bridge the gap between exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) world. It plans to accomplish this by tokenizing these ETFs on the blockchain to provide ample liquidity for traders.
This unique model comes at a time when institutional interest in cryptocurrencies is at its peak, with over ten crypto ETFs approved for trading in the United States alone. These ETFs have brought Billions of Dollars of liquidity into the crypto world, fuelling the start of the bull market and propelling Bitcoin (BTC) to new highs.
However, while this is good news for the general crypto market, these ETFs are only available for trading on the centralized entities that offer them. This goes against the principle of decentralization, on which blockchain technology is firmly founded. Many of these ETFs cannot also be easily converted into fiat or other cryptocurrencies.
The ETFSwap platform is the perfect solution to these problems. It offers spot and future crypto ETFs, along with commodity, market, and fixed-income ETFs. These ETFs can easily be traded into fiat or popular cryptocurrencies with up to 10x leverage. The cherry on top is that no KYC process is required from anyone who desires to trade. Talk about complete decentralization!
This is a unique product because there is currently no other platform offering this blend of ETF accessibility with on-chain technology and real-time conversions. What is more, this product is still in its infancy, offering a rare opportunity for interested investors to be early birds in a blue-chip project.
So, how can you latch on to this unique opportunity? Find out below
How To Join The ETFS Presale
The ETFSwap (ETFS) team has successfully raised about $750,000 in a private sale round. This was done with investment from three angel investors and two institutional investors. The private sale was followed by the first stage of the presale, with over 19.5 million tokens sold so far at the low price of $0.00854. Stage 2 of the presale will kick off with each token selling for $0.01831.
The team has also engaged in an extensive audit of its platform with the help of Cyberscope, a renowned blockchain security platform. The audit performed by Cyberscope pronounced the ETFS token free from security vulnerabilities and ensured that the entire platform was safe to transact. Thus, you have nothing to fear when you invest.
Experts have speculated that the ETFS token will easily reach $1 when fully launched. This represents a massive return on investment for smart investors who join the presale now. You can buy with credit and debit cards. You can also buy with BNB, USDC, BUSD, ETH, and USDT.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.