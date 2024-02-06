Injective (INJ) and Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction – Pullix (PLX) Grabs Attention With Token Burn and Profit Share Model

- Stellar saw a 17.1% climb in its YTD data and can reach $0.1905
Stellar (XLM) and Injective (INJ) are two high-market cap altcoins that initially gained a significant level of attention from investors and traders. In the meantime, however, they have begun to stagnate in value, and as a result, many are now looking for diversification opportunities. Pullix (PLX) has been the go-to project, as its presale will soon end, and the platform will launch in 70 days. To see which one can come out on top, we will go over XLM, INJ, and PLX individually.
Stellar (XLM) Climbs Just 17.1% YTD – Price to Reach $0.1905
Stellar (XLM) sellers have become far more active recently, indicating that the cryptocurrency has experienced a slight decrease. Yet, despite this Stellar price drop, the cryptocurrency does have the potential to see a price upswing.
Its year-to-date (YTD) value is still up by 17.1%, and during the past week, the Stellar crypto moved up from $0.108 to $0.116. This indicates a potential ascending channel, and according to the Stellar price prediction, it can end 2024 at $0.1905.
Injective (INJ) to Purge $40 Price Barrier – Price to Reach $58.43
Injective (INJ) is showing an upward trend and, based on its recent on-chart data, has the potential to reach new heights. The injective price is bullish, especially as it hovers at an upward-accompanying channel. The current price momentum also supports the upper and lower boundaries alongside the resistance level.
Now, the Injective crypto needs to move above the major price barrier at $40. Once it does so, it has the potential for even more significant growth. Based on the Injective price prediction, it can reach $58.43 by the end of 2024, making it one of the high-growth altcoins to consider.
Pullix (PLX) to Introduce Revenue Share and Token Burn Mechanism
Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming DeFi project that has the potential to change the TradFi industry with an introduction of various features that can enhance how users interact with the space.
This will be the first community exchange that will feature a P2E token. Users will be able to trade a range of assets and derivatives, including cryptocurrencies, all from a single platform. Holders of the PLX token will be able to profit from the daily revenues generated on top of the exchange. Moreover, traders will be able to use crypto as collateral without the need to undergo KYC procedures.
The platform will launch in 70 days, and Pullix is now at the last 2 stages of its process. So far it raised nearly $5 million and has 15,000 users. The profit share model, coupled with the token burn feature, are two key factors that have helped it differentiate itself. While early investors did get an ROI of 150%, now the token at Stage 7 trades at $0.10 and at launch, can surge 30x, providing new investors with a massive opportunity as well.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.