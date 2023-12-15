ICP Achieves New 12% Increase Highs Following Recent Key Partnership Announcement

Internet Computer Token ($ICP) experienced a significant uptick, surging by over 12% just a few hours ago, propelled by the announcement of a strategic partnership. The collaboration positions $ICP as the primary partner for the Web3 project, a venture jointly undertaken by Gaudi Knowledge Association and The Moon Labs.
The partnership unfolds as The Moon Labs formalizes a collaborative Web3 business agreement with the Gaudi Foundation in Spain. While the Gaudi Research Foundation focuses on advancing digital project development as a strategic mission, The Moon Labs takes on the role of the exclusive global digital partner, actively engaging in diverse web 3 and digital business initiatives associated with Gaudi.
The strategic alliance takes a unique turn, with ICPHUBKOREA being designated as the primary partner for the Web 3 project between the two entities. The overarching goal of this partnership is to recreate Gaudi’s architectural marvels, artistic contributions, and unfinished design blueprints within the Metaverse on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). This announcement triggered a notable 12% surge in the price of $ICP, nearly reaching a new yearly high as per CoinMarketCap data.
Ranked 25th in terms of market capitalization, $ICP has witnessed a remarkable gain of 37% over the past 7 days and an impressive 139% surge in the last 3 months. The cryptocurrency is now making waves on X (formerly known as Twitter), attaining a prominent position on the trending page.
As $ICP continues to make strategic strides and garner attention for its upward trajectory, the recent partnership has not only elevated its market standing but also fueled anticipation for its role in reshaping the digital landscape within the Metaverse.
