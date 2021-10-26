Hyperpay User Growth Activities in 2021

In order to rapidly increase the number of new users and expand digital currency market share, Now HyperPay digital wallet have decided to launch The New User Growth Reward Program. The project was officially launched on October 15, 2021 and is expected to end on January 14, 2022.
During this period, in order to attract digital currency investment enthusiasts and digital wallet customers,HyperPay digital wallet will conduct in-depth optimization cooperation and carry out a series of new user reward activities.
Free download and register the HyperPay digital wallet, without other operations and investment, as long as you have a certain amount of USDT in your digital wallet account, you can get a lot of income every day. The specific reward mechanism is as follows:
Interest Reward Mechanism
Wallet assets reach more than 1000USDT,the daily interest is more than 2USDT, and the interest rate is 0.2%.
Wallet assets reach more than 3000USDT, the daily interest is more than 9.6USDT, and the interest rate is 0.32%.
Wallet assets reach more than 5000USDT, the daily interest is more than 26.5USDT , and the interest rate is 0.53%.
Wallet assets reach more than 10000USDT, the daily interest is more than 83USDT, the interest rate is 0.83%.
The system will issue real-time interest according to your wallet assets every day, To ensure the safety of customer assets and the flexibility of capital turnover, the customer’s wallet assets can be withdrawn at any time ,without time limit.
User Recommendation Reward Mechanism
If you recommend a user to join the user growth reward project, you can get 50% of the recommended user’s daily income.
If your recommended user recommends other users to join again, you will also get 30% of the daily income of indirect recommended users.
There is currently no limit to the number of user referrals, the more users referrals, the more referral rewards you get each day.
Daily Sign-in Reward Mechanism
You can get 1USDT.2USDT.3USDT.4USDT.5USDT if you insist on signing in for Day1 to Day5.
After signing in for 5 consecutive days, you can get 5USDT every day.
If there is no sign in one day during the period.
The check-in date needs to be recalculated from the first day.
Event website: https://www.hhyperpay.tech/
Telegram Group : https://t.me/HyperPay66666
About HyperPay
HyperPay is the world’s top ecological crypto wallet, founded in 2017. Its founding teams are all from early Blockchain practitioners, with professional Blockchain R&D technology, years of financial risk control experience and strong operational strength. At present, the product ecology includes off-chain wallet, on-chain wallet, shared wallet and hardware wallet. The business covers asset custody, merchant payment, financial investment, exchange transaction, fiat transaction, lightning exchange, mortgage loan, market tracking, multi signature co-management, etc.. 2.8 million users are using the services.