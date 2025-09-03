SUI Price Holds $3.50 and Hyperliquid Hits $30B Yet BlockDAG’s 3M Miners Prove It’s the Best Profit Play
What’s the latest buzz around SUI token price and Hyperliquid news? Traders are locked in, watching SUI bounce between $3.40 and $3.50 after its Robinhood listing, while Hyperliquid is stealing headlines by pushing $30B in daily DeFi trading volume and rolling out multi-quote spot trading.
Both stories prove how fast the market is moving, but the real spotlight is shifting toward one project being called the top crypto to buy in 2025, BlockDAG. Its numbers tell a different story. With over 3 million X1 miners already active, BlockDAG has built a global base of holders who double as promoters. That kind of grassroots scale isn’t just activity; it’s proof of long-term dominance. These miners secure the network, expand the brand daily, and give BDAG a strong foundation for profit growth once it hits the major exchanges.
Proof in Numbers: The Miner Army Behind BDAG
BlockDAG’s biggest strength right now can be summed up in one figure, 3 million X1 mobile miners already active. These aren’t just participants; they’re both users and promoters. Every miner running the app adds to the security of the network while spreading BDAG’s reach through word of mouth. This dual role creates a grassroots engine that expands the ecosystem daily, giving BDAG a credibility boost few presales have ever achieved.
What makes this important is how it ties directly to profits. Each miner is effectively accumulating coins before listing, creating a base of holders ready to push demand once BDAG lands on major exchanges. That kind of scale turns adoption into scarcity, and scarcity into price pressure. It’s why many are already calling BDAG the top crypto to buy in 2025.
The presale itself has been a masterclass in engineered demand. With more than 25.8 billion BDAG sold across 30 batches and over $391 million raised, early buyers are already sitting on thousands of percent in paper gains. Each batch raises the price, locking in value for those who got in earlier. But as part of celebrations for the planned Deployment Event BlockDAG has planned in Singapore with Coinstore the price is rolled back to $0.0013 until the event on October 1. With a $600M hard cap set to fund liquidity, listings, and growth, the project is building the kind of war chest few new networks can match.
Add in confirmed exchange listings with MEXC, LBank, and BitMart, alongside talks with Coinbase and Gemini, and the picture gets clearer. The miner army ensures daily expansion, while presale numbers prove investor confidence. Together, they make BlockDAG hard to ignore as the top crypto to buy in 2025.
Latest Update on SUI token price
The big story around SUI this week has been its performance after the Robinhood listing. The SUI token price jumped briefly to $3.67 before pulling back, now holding steady in the $3.40–$3.50 range. That correction shows how volatile new listings can be, but it also proves traders are paying close attention. Analysts are pointing to bullish chart patterns like an ascending triangle, with upside targets between $5 and $7 if resistance levels break. On the flip side, support near $3.17 remains important to watch in case sellers try to push it lower.
Beyond technicals, market data shows daily trading volumes topping $1B across exchanges, keeping liquidity strong. Despite being about 21% off its yearly high, many traders see this as a consolidation phase before the next move. With Robinhood adding millions of retail traders into the mix, the spotlight on SUI token price isn’t fading anytime soon. It’s a clear sign that SUI has become one of the most closely watched altcoins right now.
Fresh Hyperliquid news on Market Growth
The latest Hyperliquid news highlights just how quickly this DeFi platform has climbed to the top of derivatives trading. Processing close to $30B in daily volume and controlling more than 80% of the DeFi perpetuals market, Hyperliquid is now competing directly with centralized exchanges. Its secret is a mix of on-chain order books, HIP-3 permissionless markets, and a two-chain setup that keeps trades fast and reliable. TVL sits above $2B, with hundreds of billions traded each month, giving it the liquidity and credibility traders demand.
Beyond raw volume, the project is setting records on efficiency. With just 11 core team members, Hyperliquid is generating over $1B in annualized revenue, or $106M per employee, ahead of giants like Tether, Apple, and Meta. New product launches such as multi-quote spot trading and even YZY perpetuals show its appetite for innovation, while whale activity confirms growing institutional interest. This combination of massive adoption, consistent upgrades, and unmatched profitability explains why every new Hyperliquid news update gets so much attention from traders looking for the next big play.
Summing Up
SUI continues to hold attention as the SUI token price steadies around $3.40–$3.50 after its Robinhood listing, with analysts watching for a breakout toward $5. At the same time, the latest Hyperliquid news shows the protocol running the DeFi perp market with $30B daily volume and record-breaking efficiency, proving that demand for strong infrastructure is only growing. Both are key stories in crypto right now, but BlockDAG is shaping up differently.
With 3 million X1 miners already building its foundation, BDAG isn’t just counting on hype, it has an active community driving adoption every day. This proof in numbers sets it apart and is why many traders view it as the top crypto to buy in 2025. As listings go live, that miner-driven base could be the engine that pushes BDAG toward massive profit potential.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.